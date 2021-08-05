H Layer Issues First SACP™ Credentials

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H Layer Credentialing, a wholly owned business unit of Professional Testing, Inc., grants first Security Awareness and Culture Professional (SACP)™ certification credentials.

H Layer Credentialing announced the issuance of the inaugural The Security Awareness and Culture Professional (SACP)™ Certification program credentials. Certified Persons can use the (SACP)™ mark, are awarded a certificate, and receive a digital badge that can be used on social media and with electronic communications. The badge is also used to verify a credential holder's good standing as a credential holder.

"Security practitioners like myself who obtain the Security Awareness and Culture Professional credential will find themselves in a better position to motivate, enlighten and bring real positive organizational change in the security space. This certification was the perfect fit, and it has already proven to be a great help to my security career." said Marc Vasquez, APR, SACP™, UMB Financial Corporation

"H Layer is excited to present this credential to these leaders in an increasingly important profession. We are grateful to the industry leading volunteers who provided their expertise throughout the process. This certification, based on collaboration, research and statistical evidence, measures competency against those essential activities needed to be a skilled security awareness and culture professional. H Layer is eager to be a part of this expanding industry by providing a vendor-neutral certification" said Reed Castle, H Layer Credentialing.

WHAT IS A SECURITY AWARENESS AND CULTURE PROFESSIONAL (SACP)™?

The certified security awareness and culture professional is an educator and communicator who applies human centric methods to create communication, processes, practices, and strategies to improve the security knowledge, beliefs, and behaviors of the audience. The security awareness and culture professional supports the mission and goals of the organization to keep it secure and reduce risk by building and sustaining a high functioning security culture.

ABOUT THE EXAM

Exams are offered in secure environments and available at more than 5,000 Pearson VUE Test Centers in more than 100 countries worldwide. The exam contains 120 test questions and covers seven domains with respect to developing and maintaining a strong security awareness program and growing a secure culture.

ABOUT H LAYER

H Layer Credentialing was established with the mission of advancing the occupational roles, functions and professional identity of security awareness professionals who utilize human centric approaches to manage organizational security risks and continuously grow a culture of security.

H Layer accomplishes its mission though the creation of industry recognized value-based credentials built on adherence to professional accreditation and psychometric standards, best practices, neutrality, impartiality, and inclusion.

More information about the security awareness and culture professional certification program can be found at https://www.TheHLayer.com.

