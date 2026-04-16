H Mart to Open Renovated Cherry Hill Location April 23

Upgraded location features expanded food hall and refreshed shopping experience

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, will reopen its renovated Cherry Hill, New Jersey, location at 10 a.m. on April 23. The store is located at 1720 NJ-70, Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey 08003.

The reopening marks the completion of a full renovation designed to enhance the shopping and dining experience for the local community. Opening-day events and giveaways are planned.

H Mart Cherry Hill

The renovated location will serve as a one-stop shopping destination offering fresh produce, premium meats, seafood, pantry staples, frozen foods, and health and beauty products. H Mart sources directly from local farms and suppliers where possible to provide fresh and diverse product selections for customers in the region.

In addition to grocery offerings, the store will feature a food hall designed to expand dining options and provide a variety of Asian cuisine. The company said the food hall is intended to integrate cultural and culinary experiences within its retail locations and serve as a community-oriented dining space.

The food hall will include Kyodong Noodles, a Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant; Daily Seoul, a Korean lifestyle food brand; Mirim, a traditional Korean restaurant; The Dak, a Korean fried chicken concept; Dduk Dabang, a Korean street food brand; and Tiger Sugar, a Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

H Mart President, Brian Kwon said, "We are excited to reopen our newly renovated Cherry Hill location and bring our passion for Asian food culture to the community. We will continue to provide the same shopping experience our customers already love, with the same high-quality food and service. We look forward to welcoming everyone back and sharing our appreciation of Asian food culture with the Cherry Hill community."

About H Mart

H Mart is the largest international supermarket chain in America, originally renowned as the pioneer of Asian food in America. Founded in 1982 with its first store in Woodside, Queens, H Mart has grown to more than 100 stores across 18 states, as well as five warehouse and processing facilities.

As America's premier food destination, H Mart offers the full assortment of Asian groceries as well as a broad range of everyday essentials to complement its full-scale offering to that of a traditional supermarket. H Mart is dedicated to serve the immediate surrounding communities as well as a broad range of multicultural customers.

STORE ADDRESS

1720 NJ-70,

Cherry Hill Township, NJ

PR CONTACT:

Jenna Oh

H Mart- Marketing Department

[email protected]

201-636-5250

SOURCE H Mart