H-PROOF® Receives Groundbreaking Patent For The Anytime You Drink Vitamin®

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H-PROOF was awarded a patent for its groundbreaking nutraceutical, The Anytime You Drink Vitamin.The chewable tablets support alcohol metabolism, promote liver health and restore vital nutrients so you can wake up feeling better than you otherwise could after consuming alcohol.

"As humans mature, our bodies produce fewer enzymes, slowing our ability to metabolize alcohol, which can result in toxins and next-day symptoms," said Rachel S. Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer for H-PROOF. "Through our research, we found that by promoting the enzymes that power alcohol metabolism, we can actually neutralize more of these toxins."

Authored by mother/daughter Co-Founders Dr. Linda J. Kaplan, MD, and Rachel S. Kaplan, JD, U.S. Patent No. 11,096,904 addresses what happens in the human body when alcohol is consumed and how nutraceuticals factor into, and impact, the alcohol metabolism process.

"We are thrilled that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has recognized our formulation as a truly unique innovation," said Kaplan. "Many nutraceutical companies copy one another, which is why it is important to us to bring new, impactful products that address the core needs of our customers to the marketplace. Our customers, who enjoy a small to moderate amount of alcohol, can wake up feeling surprisingly good after a well-deserved evening of responsible relaxation, and that's something we're really proud of."

About H-PROOF®

H-PROOF is the first brand from Kaplan Laboratory, LLC, a Florida-based family-owned company that develops cutting-edge products in health and wellness.

H-PROOF launched on March 1, 2019, and in less than three years has grown exponentially to become a profitable brand with sales in the top 1% of Shopify's more than 1,750,000 merchants globally.

