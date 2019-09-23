H-Source Announces Move to EY OpsChain Blockchain Platform

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: HSI;OTCQB: HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce that it is expanding its technology offering by moving to the EY OpsChain blockchain platform in order to facilitate greater opportunities in healthcare.

"The H-Source platform is currently built with robust GS-1, UDI/GTIN and DSCSA "Track and Trace" capabilities. Combining our platform with the best in class EY OpsChain will be a significant step forward in our mission to provide new healthcare solutions in the US and Globally," said John Kupice, CEO/director of H-Source. "The H-Source vision of supply chain transformation facilitating communication and collaboration to drive efficiencies, combines well with the EY focus on making connections a key component of global health. We appreciate the opportunity to work with EY on new initiatives."

"We're excited to support H-Source in enabling the healthcare industry to access the products and tools they need more sustainably," says Abhishek Sinha, EY Canada Blockchain Leader. "EY OpsChain helps companies simplify supply chain management and seamlessly integrate everything from digital contracts and shared inventory to logistics information."

"Scaling and industrializing privacy technology has been a big priority for EY," says Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader. "H-Source will be one of the very first commercial implementations of EY OpsChain and we're very proud of our work for H-Source on this front."

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries, H-Source, Inc. and H-Source Distribution, Inc. The Company has developed a private, secure, and trusted transaction platform that allows member medical facilities including hospitals and ASC's (Ambulatory Surgery Centers) to buy, sell, track, and transfer medical devices and supplies, pharmaceuticals, and capital equipment with each other. Member medical facilities can conduct secure transactions within their private groups or global platform members. This marketplace network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste, increase cost recovery, and enable supply chain transformation and efficiency. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

