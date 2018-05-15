H. Stephen "Steve" Lieber Joins Quick Leonard Kieffer as Of Counsel

Steve is an internationally recognized association and healthcare leader, drawing on 35 years of experience. A frequent commentator on health policy, in general – and healthcare IT trends and issues, specifically – Steve is a regular speaker and contributor to health system and corporate strategic planning efforts, government-sponsored policy efforts, private sector initiatives, and other non-profit organizations and associations. He has been consistently recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's "100 Most Influential People in Health Care," was named the "Professional Association CEO of the Year" in 2017 by CEO Update for his remarkable leadership of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), and received the 2015 Samuel Shapiro Association Executive of the Year Award from Association Forum.

Prior to joining QLK, Steve spent 17 years as the president and CEO of HIMSS, a global, cause-based, not-for-profit organization that leads efforts to optimize health engagements and care outcomes using information technology. The HIMSS enterprise consists of HIMSS and HIMSS International, which are mission-based, global membership societies; HIMSS Analytics, the market research and data services group; HIMSS Media, the diversified media and publishing division; and Health 2.0, the early stage HIT thought leadership and events group. In this strategic role, Steve orchestrated the organization's expansion in scope and reach to more than 40 countries.

Earlier in his career, Steve served as the CEO of the Emergency Nurses Association; as the vice president of the American Hospital Association's Division of Personal Membership Groups; as the vice president of operations for the Illinois Hospital Association; as a senior budget analyst for the Illinois Bureau of the Budget; and as an assistant administrator for research and statistics with Arkansas Social Services. He earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Arkansas and his master's degree in social service administration from the University of Chicago.

"Steve Lieber brings remarkable Association CEO experience to his work with QLK client boards of directors, CEOs and hiring managers because he has "walked in their shoes" and assembled talented board and executive leadership teams his entire career as well as served on boards selecting CEOs. He knows the ins and outs of nationwide and international health care associations having led in Washington, DC, Chicago and across the US and internationally. He also brings tremendous subject matter knowledge and deep understanding of the revolution going on in the health care information technology and data industry sector for clients looking to identify and recruit thought leaders of tomorrow not yesterday. Indeed, we are so very fortunate to have Steve join our team," said Steve Derks, President and CEO of QLK.

Steve has been a Certified Association Executive since 1994, is a member of the American Society of Association Executives and Association Forum, and has been awarded honorary life memberships with the American Hospital Association and the American Society of Healthcare Risk Management. He was one of the founders of the Certification Commission for Health Information Technology (HIT) and the HIT Technology Standards Panel, two federally funded initiatives at the foundation of the U.S. interoperability effort.

About QUICK LEONARD KIEFFER

Founded in 1999, Quick Leonard Kieffer is one of the country's leading retained executive search firms specializing in the health care, life sciences/medical device, academic, association, and nonprofit industries. For more information, please visit www.qlksearch.com.

