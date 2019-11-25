H1 2019 Yangon Real Estate Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "H2 2018 Yangon Real Estate Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Project profiles: More than 80 detailed profiles of in-planning or under-construction projects, with information on developer, status, location, funding, pricing, sales take-up, contractors and consultants, completion dates, background and more Market review: Analysis of the Yangon real estate sector, with key news across different segments, district-by-district mapping and profiling, legislation, analysis of the residential, commercial, retail and hospitality markets, supply forecasts, data and more Company profiles: More than 70 profiles of developers and contractors involved in Yangon real estate, as well as local authorities and state bodies relevant to the sector

Summary:



Off-plan residential sales showed signs of greater activity in H2 2018 at most developments, and several new projects were launched. However, there are wide variations in take-up across projects Some particularly compelling offerings saw significant sales, such as Golden City Phase 1. Several developers halted or cancelled their projects, such as those behind Min Residences or the Illustra at Pho Sein, while progress remains slow at Union City or Pyay Tower and Residences. Developers continue to organise regular sales exhibitions and promotions, with discounted pricing.



While sales still remain modest, a significant residential pipeline is evident. In the Grade A market, we have now reduced our forecasts from H1 2018 and expect 7,500 new units to come online by the end of 2019, with nearly half scheduled for H1 2019, although further delays are likely.



No significant launches occurred in the retail or office market in H2 2018, with the exception of some small-scale stock in the Kantharyar Centre, which was completed in early 2019. We still expect more high-end office units to come online in the next few years, with further downward pressure on leasing rates, which appear to be relatively flat at present. Times City will represent a large addition to Grade A retail stock when it opens in H1 2019.



The Condominium Law finally came into force in H2 2018, after years of uncertainty and delay. Its impact is already being felt, with developers having started to register projects with local Condominium Management Committees. The new law may also open up a bigger spectrum of financing options for homebuyers. However other pieces of legislation, such as the Apartment Law and Real Estate Service Law, are still in a draft stage.



The hospitality sector is experiencing a challenging period, affected by low tourism arrivals and the wider business environment. Coupled with a number of high-end openings in H2 2018, this has created downward pressure on occupancy and sales. Nonetheless, interest in the hospitality market remains from overseas investors, with several new projects expected to bring a significant number of rooms onto the market in 2019 and 2020.



Overall, the Yangon real estate market appears to now be emerging from a challenging period, with progress on legislation and financing options likely to encourage more sales going forward, particularly in the mid-range market. We still expect to see more project cancellations and delays, however, as developers reassess the viability of projects that were originally planned several years ago and are no longer feasible in current conditions.



One indicator of the health of the market will be the interest shown by developers in the proposed Yangon New City, which is making concrete progress on planning as of early 2019.

Key Topics Covered:



Section A: Myanmar and Yangon

Introduction

Development, Population, Economic Growth and FDI

Legal and Investment Framework

Government Offices and Regulatory Bodies

Key Laws and Acts in Real Estate

Myanmar Investment Law and FDI

Condominium Law

Special Economic Zone Law

Upcoming Laws in 2019

Imports and Construction Materials

Real Estate Service Law

Types of Property and Ownership

Real Estate Transactions & Financing

Build-Operate-Transfer Agreements

Sales Transactions

Real Estate Financing and Off-plan sales

Banking and the Real Estate Market

Yangon

Geography and Layout

Planning and Zoning

Demographics

Utilities and Infrastructure

Transport

Section B: Township profiles

Ahlone Township

Bahan Township

Dagon Township

Downtown CBD

Hlaing Township

Hlaingtharyar and Insein townships

Kamayut Township

Mayangone Township

Mingaladon

Mingalar Taung Nyunt Township

New Dagon Townships

North and South Okkalarpa Townships

San Chaung Township

Tamwe and Thingangyun Township

Thaketa and Thanlyin Townships

Yankin Township

Section C: New Developments

Companies & Projects

Building Materials

Commercial & Industrial

Government & Local Authorities

Legislation

Residential

Hospitality

Retail

Heritage

Transport and Infrastructure

Investments

Yangon New City Development

Section D: Market Analysis

Residential Market Analysis

Residential Stock

High-end Residential Stock

Recent Supply Trends

The High-Rise Freeze of 2016

Residential Pricing

Government Appraised Values

Sales, Demand Drivers, and Future Supply

Demand Drivers

Future Supply

Affordable Housing Projects

Serviced Apartments

Residential Outlook

Office Market Analysis

Background and Recent Trends

Pricing

Office Stock and Supply

Shifting Centres

Occupancy

Future Supply

Serviced Office Market Analysis

Conventional and Serviced Office Outlook

Retail Market Analysis

Background and New Developments

High-end Retail Supply

Pricing

Occupancy and Tenant Breakdown

New Brand Entrants

Future Supply

Retail Outlook

Hospitality Market Analysis

Background and General Trends

High-End Supply

Hospitality Outlook





Companies Mentioned





A1 Construction

Adventure Myanmar Tours and Incentives

Apple Tree Asia

Asia Express

Asia Myanmar Consortium Development

Asia World

Aspidin Construction and Trading

Aung Kaung Kyaw Group

Aung Myin Pyae one (AMPS) Construction

Ayeryar Hinthar Construction

Beaver Group

CHIDB

CITIC Construction

Capital Development (CDSG)

Chan Thar Shwe Myay

Creation Myanmar

Crown Advanced Construction

Dagon Construction

Department of Urban and Housing Development

Eden Construction

Ever Seiko (Living Square)

Excellent Fortune Development Group

First Myanmar Investment

Ga Mone Pwint

Golden Thitsar

Golden Yadanar Myaing Construction

Green Vision

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL)

(HAGL) Htoo Construction Development

Htun Myat Aung

IGE LandiGreen Construction

Inno International Development

Jewellery Luck

KHG Development

KMA Construction and Real Estate

KT Group

Kajima Overseas Asia

Kanbawza (KBZ) Group

Keppel Land

Korea Land and Housing

LP Holdings

Lat War Group

MKT Construction

Maha Nawarat Land

Mandalay Golden Wing Construction

Marga Global

Max Myanmar Construction

Ministry of Construction

Ministry of Hotels and Tourism

Motherland Construction

Mottama Holdings

Myanmar Seilone

Myanmar V-Pile

Myat Min

NSKRE Myanmar

Naing Group Capital National Infrastructure Holdings

New Yangon City Development

Noble Twin Dragons

Pyi Nyein Thu Construction

Real Home Construction

Rich Mandalay Group

Sae Paing Development

Shan Star New generation & supplies

generation & supplies Shangri-La Asia

Shine Construction

Shining Star Group

Shwe Gon Development Group

Shwe Taung Property

Shwe Than Lwin Construction

Soilbuild ( Myanmar )

) Sun Myat Tun

Surbana International Consultants ( Myanmar )

) Sustain Construction

Ta Gaung Bwar

Taw Win Family

Tetlann

Toener International

Uniteam Investment

Universal Construction

Wa Minn Properties Development

Yangon Metropolitan Development (YMD)

Yoma Strategic Holdings

Yuzana Group

Zaykabar

