H1 2021 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: 45% of all open programmatic CTV ads are delivered on Roku devices; 86% of US households now reachable

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the H1 2021 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report , a comprehensive analysis of the state of open programmatic CTV advertising through H1 2021.

The report provides a deep dive into open programmatic CTV ad spend trends by global region, ad fraud (or invalid traffic, "IVT") in open programmatic CTV advertising, and trends in the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores.

Key Findings:

CTV Advertising continues rapid growth

50% increase in global open programmatic ad spend in CTV from H1 2020 to H1 2021

86% of US households are reachable via CTV open programmatic advertising, up 34% year-over-year

Ad Fraud (IVT) shows early signs of improvement

About 15% of open programmatic CTV advertising was invalid traffic (IVT) in H1 2021, down from 20-25% in 2020

Roku devices dominate the programmatic ad market

45% of open programmatic ad spend in CTV went to Roku devices

Amazon (14%) and Samsung (12%) are vying for second place

Samsung increased its open programmatic CTV ad market share by 197% from H1 2020 to H1 2021

CTV apps continue to embrace programmatic advertising

71% YoY increase in the number of CTV apps that support open programmatic advertising

49% YoY increase in apps in the Roku Channel Store that support open programmatic advertising

30% YoY increase in apps in the Amazon Fire TV Channel Store that support open programmatic advertising

What's inside the report

Pixalate's H1 2021 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report includes:

CTV ad spend trends by global region

Ad fraud in CTV

Household reach via CTV open programmatic advertising

CTV device trends

Roku Channel Store and Amazon Fire TV Channel Store Insights

Top CTV operating systems

Download a free copy of the report here: H1 2021 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report .

