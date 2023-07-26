H1 2023 results show the United States is now LLYC's third-largest market

News provided by

LLYC

26 Jul, 2023, 08:35 ET

MADRID, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LLYC (BME: LLYC). LLYC's (BME: LLYC) H1 FY23 results preview shows that the United States has become the company's third-largest market in terms of volume, behind only Spain and Mexico. This follows LLYC's March acquisition of San Diego-based BAM by LLYC, which specializes in providing PR and marketing services to venture-backed startups and tech companies. The report showed that LLYC USA accounted for 9% of operating revenue and 10% of recurring EBITDA, as well as 7% of total revenue and 8% of gross income.

Continue Reading
LLYC management team
LLYC management team

The company also showed promising global outcomes in its results preview, reaching €39.9 million in operating revenue (+12% YOY), pending the audited final report. Total revenue grew 12% to €48.7 million, while recurring EBITDA rose 9% to €8.8 million. The company's performance for the first half of the year met the forecasted budget, and by the end of June, LLYC had achieved 50% of its revenue and EBITDA goals for the entire year.

"We are pleased with these outcomes, which were positive despite the complex global context," shared Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO at LLYC. "We've seen a significant upswing in our numbers since Q2, and our digital and marketing solutions, as well as our focus on healthcare, give us every reason to remain optimistic about our future prospects. With LLYC's strength, diversification, and client trust, plus the commitment of our team of nearly 1,200 professionals, I know we will achieve our 2023 goals. It will be another year of double-digit growth."

The company's organic revenue growth was 8%, higher than what other communication companies reported. This was mainly due to volume growth in Madrid, Sao Paulo and Mexico.

LLYC's other business units account for:

  • Deep Digital: 34% of operating revenue and 26% of recurring EBITDA.
  • Europe: 34% of operating revenue and 40% of recurring EBITDA during H1.
  • Latin America: 25% of operating revenue and 26% of recurring EBITDA.

Deep Digital, which encompasses digital marketing (creative, performance, and paid media), digital intelligence, and transformation solutions, has continued to grow both organically and through the acquisition of audio agency Voikers. Deep Digital's contribution to the firm's total revenue shows an upward trend. Overall, it increased its income by 25% in H1 FY23. This business unit is one of LLYC's 2023 Strategic Plan's most important assets.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161482/Management_Team.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058037/LLYC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LLYC

Also from this source

Alantra spots up to 40% upside potential for LLYC's shares

LLYC, global communications firm, has doubled its EBITDA in two years

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.