H2 2019 Innovations in Medical Device Implants, Neurostimulation, Surgical Interventions, and Smart Diagnostics

The "Innovations in Medical Device Implants, Neurostimulation, Surgical Interventions, and Smart Diagnostics" report

This report profiles a powered orthotic device for limb rehabilitation, bioabsorbable implant for anal fistula treatment, robotically assisted sonic therapy for cancer, and iontophoretic transdermal technology for anemia treatment. Under novel surgical solutions, it covers incisionless surgical intervention for gastroesophageal reflux disease, a percutaneous surgical solution for treatment of critical limb ischemia. This issue also profiles a smart inhaler, a smart ovulation tracker, advanced wound care, and an optical biopsy tool.

The report analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of CT, MRI, NM, PET, ultrasound, X-ray, neurology, ophthalmology, respiratory/anesthesia, wound care and management, surgical tools and instrumentation, drug delivery, orthopedics, endoscopy, cardiology, and monitoring.



In addition, relevant developments in fusion technologies, functional imaging technology, interventional cardiology and image guided surgery and healthcare IT related areas such as PACS, medical information storage, and disaster recovery/business continuance will also be covered.

Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.



