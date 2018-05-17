H2 and Google for Entrepreneurs Partner to Connect and Support Startup Communities Across the Globe

"H2's mission and programs center on the core themes of connections, learning and support," said Nayan Patel, founder & CEO of H2. "Our global partnership with Google for Entrepreneurs amplifies these themes and builds valuable connectivity for H2 to the best of Google's resources around the world. We are excited to be partnering closely across our programs to continue scaling H2's reach and impact on a global level."

H2 also announced the launch of H2 Innovate, a new program that offers fast-growing startups scaling in large global markets access to advice, capital and connections across the H2 network. The program provides participating companies referred by H2's partners curated and targeted access to industry leaders and domain experts from H2's member community as well as connections to H2's partner network. Participating launch partners for H2 Innovate include Google for Entrepreneurs, Silicon Valley Bank, Accel Partners, Cooley, Endeavor, 500 Startups, Golden Gate Ventures, GSF Accelerator, Kalaari Capital, Naspers Ventures, Seedcamp, SOSV and White Star Capital. Initial participating startups across Asia, Europe and Latin America include DataStreamX, Fleksy, IDwall and YEAY.

"At Google, we know that innovation is thriving across the world and not just in Silicon Valley," said Genna McKeel, Head of Global Partnerships at Google for Entrepreneurs. "H2 shares this global mindset and has shown how bringing industry leaders together in innovation centers globally can have a real impact. We're excited to welcome H2 into the Google for Entrepreneurs partner network and to work together to build connections between entrepreneurs and experienced leaders in startup communities across the globe."

"Our early participation in H2 Innovate has led to a number of valuable connections and targeted insights for our business," said Oliver Plante, CEO of Fleksy. "We're excited to continue our engagement in the program through its launch and as we continue scaling up over the period ahead."

H2 will be hosting its sixth annual Global Summit on October 11th at Google's offices in San Francisco, bringing together executives, entrepreneurs and investors from leading companies and industry organizations in innovation hubs around the world. Designed as a senior level, invitation only event, the Summit offers participants a unique platform to engage in dynamic and open discussions covering leading technology trends and industry insights from Silicon Valley and across the globe.

"Our partnership with Google for Entrepreneurs connects H2's community to Google's industry-leading resources and extends the reach of our programs to support technology leaders across the globe," said Kirthiga Reddy, Chapter Co-Chair of H2 Silicon Valley. "We look forward to our collaborations over the period ahead in support of growth activities for our global Chapters and across the H2 network worldwide."

"Access to the right industry advisors and operating expertise is key to fueling startup growth," said Valerie Wagoner, Chapter Co-Chair of H2 Silicon Valley. "We are excited to launch H2 Innovate in partnership with Google for Entrepreneurs and other leading partners, providing participating startups access to H2's qualified community of industry leaders and resources at a global level."

H2's global member community consists of technology leaders from leading startups and top global firms including 99, Amazon, Apple, Carousell, CMUNE, Dropbox, Facebook, Freshworks, Etsy, Gengo, Google, HelloFresh, Justfab, LinkedIn, Lyft, MyHeritage, PopXO, People Group, PropertyGuru, Qunar, Slack, Spotify, Strava, Twitter, Ubimo and Wego among others across leading innovations centers globally.

About H2 - h2.co

H2 is the premier leadership network for the technology industry, connecting a trusted global community of leaders to support startup ecosystems around the world. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with Chapters across the globe, its mission is to advance education and leadership development in the fields of digital entrepreneurship and innovation. H2's membership consists of senior executives, entrepreneurs, and domain experts from leading startups and top global firms. Through its global network, programs, and content, H2 creates uniquely valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange in support of its mission. Current H2 Chapter locations include Berlin, China, India, London, New York, Sao Paulo, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. For more information about H2, visit h2.co.

About Google for Entrepreneurs - google.com/entrepreneurs

Google for Entrepreneurs provides financial support and the best of Google's resources to dozens of coworking spaces and community programs across 125 countries. We also create Campuses: physical hubs where entrepreneurs can learn, connect, and build companies that will change the world. To learn more about Google for Entrepreneurs, visit google.com/entrepreneurs or follow us on G+ (+GoogleForEntrepreneurs) and Twitter (@GoogleForEntrep).

