H2 Green Steel collaborates with Volvo Group for supply of near zero emissions steel

News provided by

H2 Green Steel

14 Sep, 2023, 02:38 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As commercial vehicles increasingly run on electrified solutions, reducing the emissions when the product is in use, the environmental footprint from the supply network and production becomes increasingly important. Since steel is one of the main input materials in the manufacturing of trucks, buses and construction machines, a shift towards green steel is a vital element for Volvo Group's continued journey towards decarbonization.

"Collaborations which support our work to reduce emissions are crucial on the path towards net zero. Steel is a big contributor to the footprint of our products, and working together with both established and new players for developing decarbonized materials is key to advancing our progress in sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions," says Andrea Fuder, Chief Purchasing Officer of Volvo Group.

The long-term supply agreement placed from Volvo Group is for green steel from H2 Green Steel's new plant in Boden in Northern Sweden. Start of production is planned for end of 2025. Deliveries to Volvo Group will start mid-2026.

"The commercial vehicle industry has actively been driving the demand for green steel, validating the market interest. When an undeniable large player like Volvo Group, working at the forefront of sustainable change, places a customer order it's a clear sign of confidence in both our company and our product," says Henrik Henriksson, H2 Green Steel's CEO.

CONTACT: 
For further information
Karin Hallstan, Head of Public and Media Relations, phone: +46 76 842 81 04, email: [email protected]
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, phone: +46 76 553 72 29

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20623/3834924/2294234.pdf

H2 Green Steel collaborates with Volvo Group for supply of near zero emissions steel

https://news.cision.com/h2-green-steel/i/volvo-group,c3215548

Volvo Group

SOURCE H2 Green Steel

Also from this source

H2 Green Steel collaborates with Volvo Group for supply of near zero emissions steel

Ingka Group (IKEA) and H2 Green Steel sign agreement for the supply of green steel across its warehouse operations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.