H2 Green Steel to work with Anglo American on low carbon steel making

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H2 Green Steel and global leading mining company Anglo American have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on low carbon steelmaking value chains.

The companies will study and trial the use of premium-quality iron ore products from Anglo American's Kumba mines in South Africa and Minas-Rio in Brazil, as feedstock for H2 Green Steel's direct reduced iron (DRI) production process at its plant in Boden in northern Sweden. The possibility of using lump iron could complement the iron pellets needed for DRI, hence increasing flexibility in H2 Green Steel's production process.

"Collaboration with industry leaders who share a vision for decarbonized steelmaking is central to our commitment to reduce emissions in our value chains. Our work with H2 Green Steel will focus on exploring ways for premium, responsibly produced iron ore from our operations to be used as feedstock in the Boden plant's low carbon production process, paving the way to a cleaner, greener way to produce steel - one of the backbone materials for the roll-out of energy transition infrastructure and for ongoing global socio-economic development," says Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American's Marketing business.

Anglo American set out an ambition in 2021 to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 50 percent by 2040.

"Our purpose is to decarbonize hard to abate sectors, and this is only possible with strong partnerships along the value chain with a true commitment to reducing scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. We are impressed by Anglo American's efforts to bring high-quality iron ore products to customers which focus on low carbon iron and steelmaking, and we look forward to continue working with them, not only for our first green hydrogen integrated steel plant in Sweden but for other future locations globally," says Luisa Orre, Chief Procurement Officer, H2 Green Steel.

