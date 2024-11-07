H2-ICE market worth 36,400 units by 2035| MarketsandMarkets

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10872777

The PFI-SI segment is expected to showcase a promising market potential of all combustion approaches

The port fuel injection-spark ignition (PFI-SI) is likely to dominate the H2-ICE market through the combustion approach. The PFI-SI approach is primarily focused & tested in the heavy trucks segment due to its precise control over the hydrogen-air mixture, leading to enhanced combustion efficiency. Furthermore, the injector pressure is relatively low, about 3-10 bars, simplifying integration into the existing IC engine architecture with minimum modifications. The OEMs and engine manufacturers could generate ~300 hp with this combustion approach that fulfills the requirements for long-haul applications. With limited modification in existing engine components like injectors, turbochargers, pistons, etc., it can offer satisfactory power demand, which can be commercially viable for this application.

On the other hand, some off-highway equipment manufacturers like Liebherr, JCB, and HD Hyundai Infracore have been working towards the PFI-SI approach for compact equipment with smaller engine sizes and will continue to be considered for the compact vehicle category in the coming years. For instance, in 2023, JCB introduced a 4.8L Ecomax H2IC engine for backhoe loader and telehandler application. Hence, the PFI-SI approach provides significant operational advantages like lower cost, homogenous air-fuel mixture, rapid refueling, and adequate power delivery that will drive the adoption of PFI-SI technology in the global H2-ICE market.

Below 300 HP engines are expected to be the fastest growing H2-ICE power output

Below 300 HP is estimated to be the fastest growing horsepower segment in the H2-ICE market, which will have maximum adoption in on-highway and some of the compact construction equipment categories. Most companies to date are able to successfully generate 300 HP primarily due to its suitability for medium & heavy-duty trucks. <300 HP engines mostly use PFI SI technology, resulting in lesser emissions, which was the main motive of hydrogen engines. This HP range effectively balances performance and efficiency and meets the requirements of fleet operators, prioritizing cost-effectiveness and operational flexibility. OEMs and engine manufacturers working on the development of engines below 300 Hp are Cummins Inc. (290 Hp), Deutz AG (295 Hp), PACCAR Inc. (295 Hp), and KEYOU GmbH (280 Hp). These engines are expected to have better fuel efficiencies & lower emissions, allowing OEM and engine manufacturers to capitalize on current designs with minimal modifications. This will significantly reduce development costs and will likely accelerate the time-to-market for the H2-ICE engine to 300 HP.

Europe holds the largest market share during the forecast period

Europe is estimated to have the largest market share in the H2-ICE market during the forecast period. Europe's market dominance is mainly attributed to stringent greenhouse gas emission regulations. The European Union has set various targets to decarbonize their commercial vehicles. The European region has a presence in major automotive OEMs and engine manufacturers working on the H2-ICE technology, such as AB Volvo (Sweden), MAN (Germany), JCB (UK), KEYOU GmbH (Germany), and Liebherr (Switzerland). AB Volvo started the development of H2-ICE in 2024. The engine is expected to enter road tests by 2026, and the commercial launch is expected by 2030. MAN is developing hydrogen engines for commercial vehicles; the company plans to deliver the first 200 hydrogen engines to its European customers by 2025. JCB has begun the on-road tests of its hydrogen engine in the UK and plans to commercialize it soon. KEYOU GmbH has already supplied trucks with hydrogen engines to European fleet operators. Thus, the presence of key OEMs and the European Union's stringent emission rules will drive the market for H2-ICE in Europe.

Key Market Players H2-ICE Industry:

Prominent players in the H2-ICE Market include as Cummins Inc. (US), J C Bamford Excavators (UK), Ashok Leyland (India), MAN (Germany), and HD Hyundai Infracore (South Korea).

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers ( Stringent GHG emission norms, Government and OEMs push to develop H2-ICE and Benefits of hydrogen over other near-zero emission technologies), restraints ( storage and transpiration of H2 ), opportunities ( H2-ICE components demand would create potential market for Tier 1 Suppliers ), and challenges ( High initial costs for H2 engines and infrastructure and Challenges associated with H2 ICE engines) are fueling the demand of the H2-ICE market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the H2-ICE market.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the H2-ICE market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players in the H2-ICE market, such as Cummins Inc. (US), Deutz AG (US), Ashok Leyland ( India ), Paccar Inc. (US), AB Volvo ( Sweden ) HD Hyundai Infracore ( South Korea ), MAN ( Germany ), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK), Liebherr ( Switzerland ), KEYOU GmbH ( Germany ).

( ), Paccar Inc. (US), AB Volvo ( ) HD Hyundai Infracore ( ), MAN ( ), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK), Liebherr ( ), KEYOU GmbH ( ). The report showcases an in-depth analysis of the total cost of ownership between Diesel Vs. H2-ICE Vs. FCEV. It studies factors like initial costs, fuel costs, maintenance costs, and a few additional costs.

The report showcases a comparison between H2-ICE Vs. FCEV Vs. Diesel Vs. Biofuel based on load capacity, technologies associated for combustion, infrastructural requirements, emissions and fuel relations.

