H2 MEET 2023 Wraps Up with Remarkable Milestones as a Global Hydrogen Industry Hub

20 Sep, 2023, 21:17 ET

GOYANG, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'H2 MEET 2023,' the premier global hydrogen event at KINTEX 1, Goyang, South Korea, closed triumphantly, cementing its global cooperation role. The need for a united hydrogen economy propelled H2 MEET's significance.

"It is imperative to foster collaborative efforts spanning governments, corporations, and research institutions on a global scale. H2 MEET has emerged as the epicenter for global cooperation in constructing the hydrogen value chain," Chairman Nam-hoon Kang of the organizing committee said. He emphasized that cooperation is the linchpin for the comprehensive hydrogen industry, encompassing production, storage, distribution, and utilization.

Up to 303 companies and institutions from 18 countries joined the event, a 26 percent increase compared to the previous year, while attracting more than 32,000 visitors, a 6 percent increase.

H2 MEET 2023 was centered "technology" and "networking." The H2 MEET Conference comprised three sessions: Leaders Summit, Country Day, and Tech Talk. Under the theme of "Ramping Up Hydrogen Economy with Cutting-Edge Technology," the conference drew 184 speakers and 2,000 attendees, including global leaders, policymakers, and experts. 

Country Day, fostering cooperation of hydrogen policies among nations, highlighted the growing global interest. The Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, Australia, Germany and Colombia showcased their policies and plans.

H2 MEET solidified its position as a global platform by hosting diverse programs. The Gala fostered discussions on mutual cooperation among companies and buyers. Guided Tech Tours introduced visitors to Korea's hydrogen companies. The Global Hydrogen Industrial Association Alliance featured 15 member countries.

To recognize hydrogen technologies, H2 MEET presented the H2 Innovation Award. Additionally, it collaborated with the Korea Automobile Journalists Association for the Best Product Media Award, introducing the Global Media Pick. The grand prize went to MiCoPower's "high-efficient SOFC" with JM International's 'Hydrogen Production Reforming Catalyst' securing the best prize for the Hydrogen Production. The accolade for the Hydrogen Storage & Distribution category went to the Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency's "Composite Container for High-Pressure Hydrogen Transport," while Doosan Fuel Cell's "Hydrogen Fuel Cell–5CSA clinched the best prize for the Hydrogen Utilization.

Global Business Trade Meeting, cohosted with KOTRA, attracted 39 buyers, resulting in approximately 280 business meetings, which achieved about USD 300 million. More than 20 MOUs were inked, not only among corporate giants but also between local and international entities.

