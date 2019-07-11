H2-Pharma and CHEPLAPHARM Announce Launch of ETOPOPHOS® Injection

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2-Pharma, LLC, a privately held pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of ETOPOPHOS® (etoposide phosphate) for injection. This opportunity arose due to its successful partnership with CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, who has recently completed its acquisition of ETOPOPHOS® from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

ETOPOPHOS®, indicated for the treatment of refractory testicular tumors, in combination with other chemotherapeutic drugs, and small cell lung cancer, in combination with cisplatin, as a first-line treatment, received marketing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1983.

"We have commenced the distribution of ETOPOPHOS®, which represents the second branded product that H2-Pharma has brought to the U.S. market through our partnership with CHEPLAPHARM," said Brooke Cantey, H2-Pharma's President. "Continuing the availability of late lifecycle branded products shows our commitment to our patients and customers in keeping important drugs on the market."

About H2-Pharma, LLC

H2-Pharma, LLC is a privately-held U.S. pharmaceutical company focused on the development, sales, and marketing of branded and generic prescription and OTC products. Since 2014, H2-Pharma has dedicated itself to providing high-quality products with a responsive level of service, and continues to prove that it is a company able to adapt in an ever-changing marketplace.

Please visit our web-site at www.h2-pharma.com.

About CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH

CHEPLAPHARM is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Greifswald, Germany, offering branded and niche products in more than 120 countries worldwide. The family-owned company specializes in selected active substances and indications and focuses on an international Buy and Build Strategy. Working closely with its business partners, CHEPLAPHARM achieves sustainable annual growth rates.

Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.

SOURCE H2-Pharma, LLC

Related Links

http://www.h2-pharma.com

