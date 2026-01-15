H22™ AI Launches from Stealth to Tackle the Looming Career Crisis Facing 2 Billion Gen Zers

Serial Entrepreneur Heather Jerrehian commits to intergenerational collaboration, joining forces with Gen Z to empower the future workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, and DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H22™ AI, Inc., a dynamic AI-native platform for life and career navigation, today announced its launch out of stealth to work with Gen Z - and future generations - as they cope with the rapidly changing world of work. By directly collaborating with Gen Z, H22 has built a platform that serves as a trusted and personalized guide, helping users understand who they are, what they want, and actively chart a path to a future aligned with their unique strengths and purpose.

H22 is dedicated to securing a future of work that embraces the best of human-AI collaboration. Its platform is expected to be available in early 2026, with the goal of having more than 7 million users by 2030.

H22 is founded and led by Heather Jerrehian , who has successfully built and exited several technology and consumer businesses, most recently Hitch, a workforce intelligence platform, which was acquired by ServiceNow. She is also an international bestselling co-author of Sail to Scale, an established venture investor, and a founding LP of How Women Invest.

Gen Z faces an urgent crisis: disappearing entry-level roles, a destabilized job market, and uncertainty fueled by automation. While the US national unemployment rate is ~4.4%, Gen Z unemployment is more than 10% and is projected to climb as high as 25% for recent graduates. This puts Gen Z at critical risk of unemployment or underemployment, impacting both their sense of belonging, mental health, and long-term earning potential.

"I've spent years spearheading the development of enterprise AI products and researching the impacts of AI on the future of work. And I recognized a critical truth: everyone—the public sector, private industry, and academia—all see AI paradoxes, but with so many competing priorities, they're at a standstill. Rather than struggle against the inherent inertia of large organizations, we need to go directly to the source. To future-proof our global workforce, we need to better equip the ambitious college students standing at the precipice of their career," said Heather Jerrehian, CEO and Founder of H22. "At H22, we see our purpose as building a movement, not just a product. Our mission is to blaze a new path where human potential and AI collaboration strengthen each other, accelerating individual growth and building leaders for the 22nd-century."

As a tech for good platform, H22 guides users in finding their "reason for being" through proprietary IP, creating a Blueprint of You™, a dynamic personal profile organized across three key paths (Life, Learning, and Career) and 22 dimensions. This system learns you, grows with you, and evolves with you to uncover hidden strengths, new skills and emerging career paths you likely haven't explored.

Commitment to Intergenerational Collaboration

H22 is committed to meaningful intergenerational collaboration, recognizing Gen Z is the bridge to the future of work. As part of this, H22 will work with a collective of mission-aligned organizations through its Core 22 program, as well as employ Gen Z advisory councils to influence strategy across product development, data governance, and AI ethics, to ensure the voice of our future workforce is part of the solution.

Out of stealth, H22 will participate in the World Economic Forum at Davos next week, speaking with world leaders about the solutions for this existential crisis ahead.

About H22™ AI, Inc.

H22™ is an AI-native life and career navigation platform, purpose-built for the next generation of the workforce. Designed to address the unique challenges of a destabilized job market and the rise of automation, H22 empowers Gen Z to navigate their professional journeys with clarity and confidence. At the core of the H22 platform is the Blueprint of You™, a dynamic personal profile organized across three paths and 22 dimensions to help users uncover hidden strengths, develop new skills, and explore emerging career paths. H22 is committed to enabling a future workforce that embraces the best of human-AI collaboration, is ethical, and rooted in agency. The company's foundational architecture is built on the principles of psychological safety, radical transparency in plain language, and data sovereignty.

