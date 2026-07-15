Inspired by the childhood summer ritual nearly half of Americans remember, O.M. Scott & Sons' H2HOSE puts a playful spin on the iconic backyard hose water experience

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before store shelves were overrun with neon sports drinks, overly complicated hydration powders, or premium bottled water that costs more than an organic steak, there was one undisputed king of a scorching summer day: the green garden hose. Today, O.M. Scott & Sons is bringing that exact childhood feeling back with H2HOSE — a limited-edition canned water inspired by generations of kids who knew the best hydration was already in the yard.

H2HOSE Brings Hydration Back to Basics with Premium Canned Water

Created in partnership with Jackie O's Brewery, H2HOSE brings together two beloved Ohio brands to celebrate backyard nostalgia through an unexpected collaboration, pairing O.M. Scott & Sons' legacy of outdoor living with Jackie O's celebrated craftsmanship to deliver the ultimate throwback refreshment.

The Yard's Official Water

H2HOSE isn't some corporate wellness drink; it's a direct tribute to the summers that happened entirely outside. We're talking about bike rides that lasted until the streetlights flickered on, epic neighborhood pickup games, and quick pit stops at the hose before diving straight back into the action. Because around here, yard play always beats yard work.

Want to get your hands on a piece of pure, unadulterated summer nostalgia? Skip the traditional grocery aisle. H2HOSE is dropping exclusively online via Amazon and TikTok Shop. The limited-edition release is available in premium 12-packs for an MSRP of $14.99, strictly while supplies last. Availability varies by state, so do not sleep on this drop.

The Data is In: Americans Still Love Hose Water

We did some homework, and the data proves we aren't the only ones daydreaming about the good old days. New national research commissioned by O.M. Scott & Sons* reveals some absolute truths about how Americans want to experience the outdoors:

The Hose Over Sports: A staggering 45% of Americans say they are actively nostalgic for drinking straight from the garden hose—outpacing those who miss playing catch (34%) or climbing trees (31%).

A staggering 45% of Americans say they are actively nostalgic for drinking straight from the garden hose—outpacing those who miss playing catch (34%) or climbing trees (31%). The Taste Test: Millennials (44%) and Gen Z (42%) homeowners say hose water tastes better than kitchen tap water. We don't argue with science.

Millennials are officially the largest cohort of homeowners in the United States, and they are completely rewriting the rules of the property line. Rather than treating lawns as something to admire from a distance, they're creating outdoor spaces designed for connection, play and everyday memories. H2HOSE creates a full-circle moment for the generation that grew up drinking from the hose and is now creating new backyard traditions with their own families and pets.

A Word From the Yard GOAT Team

"Mention drinking water from a hose, and practically everyone instantly smiles and drops a story," said Lance Melnichenko, O.M. Scott & Sons Brand Lead. "It's one of those core memories that transports you back to being outside all day without a single care or a bulky, overpriced water bottle attached to your hip. Since our roots have been firmly planted in American backyards since 1868, we figured it was time to bring back that core memory in a way only we could. So, crack open a can of H2HOSE, kick your shoes off, spend a little more time barefoot on the grass, and start swapping some legendary hose water stories."

Keep on the Grass

For millions of Americans, that coiled garden hose remains the ultimate symbol of an untamed summer afternoon. In fact, among those who had a hose nearby during childhood, 90% drank directly from it, and 61% say they would happily do it again today if they were thirsty on a hot afternoon. H2HOSE celebrates that shared outdoor bond while giving modern families a reason to disconnect from the screens and reconnect with the simple outdoor freedom that makes summer memorable.

To discover the full story behind H2HOSE and check out our 100% natural, safe, and sustainable portfolio of yard care, visit https://scottsmiraclegro.com/en-us/om-scott-and-sons.html.

About O.M. Scott & Sons

For more than 150 years, O.M. Scott & Sons has helped people create and care for the outdoor spaces where life happens. As the founders of the American yard, the brand offers lawn care products including grass seed, clover seed and natural lawn nutrition designed to help homeowners grow healthy, thriving yards. O.M. Scott & Sons celebrates the culture, traditions and memories that make backyards meaningful places for connection, play and everyday life.

* The research was commissioned by O.M. Scott & Sons and conducted by Talker Research among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The survey was fielded in June 2026 using an online survey. Results were weighted to be nationally representative of the U.S. adult population.

SOURCE O.M. Scott & Sons