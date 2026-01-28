H2L Marketing Launches Ellipse - the New Standard for Multifamily Leasing Automation

Ellipse's Platform Optimizes Leasing Operations for Property Managers by Transforming the Way Properties Connect with Prospects

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H2L Marketing has launched Ellipse, the premier leasing-automation platform for multifamily properties. With Ellipse, leasing teams are empowered to focus on the work most likely to result in a signed lease, while Ellipse works tirelessly in the background making sure that every email, text, or voice call receives a real-time response – anytime day or night.

"With Ellipse, our mission is clear. We enable properties to respond to 100% of prospect inquiries and improve property staff utilization through intelligent automation," said Femi Lakeru, Chief Operating Officer, H2L Marketing. "As a team of property owners, we are dedicated to helping fellow owners and operators protect their investment and improve efficiency. Ellipse enables leasing agents to focus on providing engaging tours, driving resident satisfaction and superior performance."

During Ellipse's recent pilot phases, properties that incorporated the leasing automation platform reported improved lead management effectiveness, including:

54% faster tour scheduling time from initial prospect contact

35% increase in leases resulting from Ellipse's after-hours interactions

16% increase in lead-to-lease conversion

15% increase in occupancy

Ellipse was built in consultation with leasing teams to enable them to run their business more efficiently, specifically:

With Ellipse, all initial contacts and leads are handled 24/7 – finally making it possible to address the 50%+ of inquiries that typically go unanswered.

Implementation is designed to work effortlessly with existing technology platforms – delivering an easy, seamless experience for prospects and leasing agents.

Ellipse pricing is fully transparent, making it easy for properties to understand the full cost of integrating Ellipse.

Pricing and availability

Complete packages for a property with 100+ units start at $499 per month, with solutions for properties of all sizes.

About H2L Marketing

H2L Marketing is on a mission to revolutionize how the housing industry handles the leasing process. Founded in 2020, the company was born from the frustration of seeing a massive industry problem: too many leasing leads are wasted due to lack of response. H2L Marketing's founders, who are all multifamily property owners and managers, recognized the urgent need for a smarter solution. They built a revolutionary automated platform, Ellipse, to effectively tackle this challenge. For more information, visit www.ellipseleasing.com or email [email protected].

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870590/Ellipse_Logo.jpg

SOURCE H2L Marketing