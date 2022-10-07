H2O Audio Introduces "TRI Multi-Sport Headphones with Bluetooth and MP3"

Premium Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphones Feature 8GB of Memory, Go Beyond IPX8 Rating and are Best on the Market for Price, Features and Sound Quality

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent to the 2022 IRONMAN World Championship and The Underpants Run in Kona, Hawaii, H2O Audio, the world leader in waterproof headphones and accessories, today launched its H2O TRI – Triathlon Multi-Sport Headphones.

Designed specifically for triathletes and anyone active in sports, the 100% waterproof headphones feature a built-in MP3 player and Bluetooth, hold 8 GB of memory, and offer 9 hours of battery life. H2O Audio's waterproof technology goes beyond the IPX8 rating and allows the headphones to withstand submersion to 12 feet underwater for an unlimited amount of time. At a promotional launch price point of $99, the H2O Tri Headphones are the most affordable premium multi-sport, waterproof headphones on the market today.

"Combining our latest bone conduction speakers, Bluetooth, MP3 player and the stable fit of a behind-the-neck headphone, the H2O TRI headphones are designed take on any sport – in and out of water," said Rauhala. "As a small but innovative brand, we are pleased to launch the H2O Triathlon Multi-Sport headphones and extend the use of our headphones from the swimming pool to the ocean, bike, mountain or trail."

H2O TRI Headphones Specs and Features:

Multi-Sport Design: Designed for swimming, biking, running, paddling, surfing, skiing, snowboarding and any outdoor activity, the open ear bone conduction speakers provide great sound while maintaining surrounding awareness.

100% Waterproof: H2O Audio waterproof technology allows submersion to 12 feet/3.6 meters underwater for an unlimited amount of time. The sound under water is truly an amazing experience. Waterproof Rating: IPX8.

MP3 Player: Built-in MP3 player with 8 GB of memory will hold several hundred songs and accepts most music formats.

Bluetooth: Connect your iPhone, Android or any music enabled smart watch - and enjoy running and biking with streaming music.

Battery Life: 9 Hours of play time should cover even the most grueling endurance events.

Secure Fit: The neck band provides a secure and comfortable fit while swimming, paddling, running, and working out.

Designed by athletes for athletes, H2O Audio was the first to market innovator of waterproof headphones in 2003. Over the past 10 years, the company has perfected a line of waterproof headphones and MP3 players that stand out as the best on the market. Its products give athletes and water sports enthusiasts the best possible sound experience.

Visit www.H2OAudio.com for ordering and more information.

About H2O Audio

H2O Audio was founded in 2003 in San Diego, California just as a new era of digital music and portable MP3 players began to give people outstanding audio quality on the move. As avid watersports lovers, we wanted to extend that use to the pool and ocean. Designed by athletes for athletes, we now lead the field in waterproof headphones, MP3 players and Apple accessories, creating products with superior underwater sound.

