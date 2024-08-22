H2O Audio Launches TRI 2 Multi-Sport Series: The Most Advanced Bone Conduction Waterproof Headphones to Date

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O Audio, the leader in waterproof audio technology, proudly announces its latest innovation, the TRI 2 Multi-Sport Series. Building on over two decades of pioneering technology, these headphones set a new standard in bone conduction audio and represent the pinnacle of H2O Audio's innovations.

H2O Audio, the leader in waterproof audio technology, proudly announces its latest innovation, the TRI 2 Multi-Sport Series. Building on over two decades of pioneering technology, these headphones set a new standard in bone conduction audio and represent the pinnacle of H2O Audio’s innovations.

Available in two models—TRI 2 and TRI 2 PRO—the series features a new proprietary bone conduction acoustics design that exceeds anything on the market today, extended battery life, and a lightweight, soft silicone finish. Designed with input from athletes and customers, the headphones also feature improved button placement among other advancements.

The TRI 2 PRO includes H2O Audio's patent-pending PLAYLIST+ technology—an industry first—allowing users to download and store streaming music directly onto their headphones for offline play, even underwater.

The TRI 2 Multi-Sport Series is available starting today on H2O Audio's website and will be at Best Buy and Amazon in September. The TRI 2 is priced at $179.99 and the TRI 2 PRO at $199.99. Both models come with a protective carrying case.

Key Features:

Exceptional Sound: New bone conduction acoustics design that provides outstanding audio while keeping users aware of their surroundings.

Improved button placement for seamless operation. PLAYLIST+ Customization: Capture and store live-streaming audio from any app with the TRI 2 PRO. Advanced technology creates a copy of the streaming audio, converts it into an MP3 file and stores it directly on the TRI 2 PRO's internal memory. The free H2O Audio App manages audio files and streamlines the loading process.

"The TRI 2 Multi-Sport Series is the most advanced bone conduction headphones we have ever made," said Kristian Rauhala, CEO of H2O Audio. "The TRI 2 and TRI 2 PRO exemplify our relentless pursuit of innovation, providing athletes with an unparalleled audio experience that inspires them to push their boundaries, whether underwater, on the trail, and beyond."

About H2O Audio:

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Diego, H2O Audio is a pioneering force in waterproof audio technology. For over two decades, our family-owned company has redefined how athletes connect with music in extreme environments. Trusted globally, our products deliver not just exceptional sound quality but also inspire and elevate athletic performance, both in and out of the water. We empower every athlete's journey, ensuring they can go beyond their limits with their personal soundtrack, wherever their training takes them.

