H2O Audio Partners with Inspiring Paralympic Medalist Jamal Hill

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O Audio, the leader in waterproof audio technology, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Jamal Hill, the inspirational Team USA Paralympic swimmer and Tokyo 2020 medalist. The collaboration combines H2O Audio's innovative technology with Hill's moving story and dedication to swim education through his Swim Up Hill Foundation.

In addition to serving as a brand ambassador, Hill will lend his insights to enhance H2O Audio's award-winning waterproof audio solutions. The partnership will also feature co-promotions across various platforms, including social media, online advertising, and product packaging. H2O Audio will also sponsor an upcoming swim clinic, where Jamal will engage directly with participants and share his expertise.

Jamal's journey from battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease to becoming a Paralympic medalist has made him a beacon of resilience and determination. His advocacy for swimming education through his foundation aims to annually teach one million people to swim and aligns with H2O Audio's ethos of enhancing the aquatic experience.

"I am honored to welcome Jamal Hill into our family of elite athletes. Jamal's indomitable spirit, exceptional talent, and dedication to making swimming inclusive for all make him the perfect ambassador for our brand," said Kristian Rauhala, CEO of H2O Audio. "We look forward to his contributions to our product development and our shared goal of making swimming more enjoyable for everyone."

"I am thrilled to join forces with H2O Audio, a brand that shares my passion for the water and understands the profound impact swimming can have on lives," said Jamal Hill. " This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to combine our efforts in advancing swimming technology and promoting the importance of learning to swim. Together, we can make a significant impact."

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Diego, H2O Audio stands as a pioneer in waterproof audio technology. With over two decades of innovation, our family-owned company has transformed the way athletes experience music, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in extreme environments. From swimming to trail running, our products perform where others fail. At H2O Audio, we believe in the power of music to inspire, motivate, and elevate athletic performance, providing an unmatched audio experience both in and out of water. Our commitment is to enhance every athlete's journey with exceptional sound quality, ensuring they can enjoy their personal soundtrack, wherever their training may lead.

Jamal Hill is a celebrated Paralympic swimmer, motivational speaker, and founder of The Swim Up Hill Foundation. A Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Medalist, Hill has dedicated his life to inspiring others through his personal journey and advocating for swimming education. His foundation's mission is to annually teach one million people to swim, emphasizing water safety and the transformative power of swimming.

