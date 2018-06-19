H2O Degree's Industry-First LoRaWAN-Based Pulse Counter Enables Longer-Distance, Faster Utility Meter Data Collection - No Repeater Network Needed

Each L54230 LoRaWAN two-channel wireless pulse counter can monitor and record dry-contact pulses from two separate (new or retrofit) gas or water utility meters. Water meters that the pulse counter can connect to include: Badger, Elster (AMCO), Master Meter, Norgas, Neptune and SENSUS. Gas meters include: Dattus, Itron Metris and Norgas. The pulse counter's Class A secure wireless 915 MHz interface offers line-of sight, bi-directional communications of over six miles compared to the three-mile range of conventional products. In garden-style multi-family facilities, L54230 units can operate within a 1,000-foot radius from the gateway, covering a 70-plus-acre property. High-rise buildings have a 25-story radius from the gateway, ultimately covering a 50-story building with no repeaters.

"Our one-of-a-kind LoRaWAN meter pulse counter offers building owners and managers significant data-collection and installation cost advantages when tracking tenant metering data compared to using conventional products," said President of H 2 O Degree, Don Millstein. "Not only is communication increased to twice the distance of the industry standard, it eliminates the need for 10 to 20 repeaters."

The product is backed by H 2 O Degree's 10-year battery-life guarantee, which is double the industry norm, and is backed by a five-year warranty.

A datasheet of the L54230 LoRaWAN two-channel wireless pulse counter can be found here.

