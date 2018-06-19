H2O Degree's Industry-First LoRaWAN-Based Pulse Counter Enables Longer-Distance, Faster Utility Meter Data Collection - No Repeater Network Needed

BENSALEM, Pa., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking an important development in metering technology for tenant utility billing, H2O Degree introduces the industry's first LoRaWAN-based meter pulse counter designed to operate with most pulse-output water and gas meters. H2O Degree is the leading manufacturer of advanced two-way wireless mesh submetering systems used for tenant billing, leak detection, utility conservation and building automation system integration in multi-family facilities. The company's new L54230 pulse counter is unique in its ability to communicate via the open-protocol LoRaWAN™ (long-range wide area network) platform to remotely monitor and record utility submetering data. Unlike typical units that connect over proprietary protocols, the pulse counter's cloud-based LoRaWAN platform does not require a dedicated PC or software – or a repeater network. The new H2O Degree LoRaWAN-based pulse counter improves data-collection speed, accuracy and communication distance, all while simplifying and reducing the cost of submetering installations.
Each L54230 LoRaWAN two-channel wireless pulse counter can monitor and record dry-contact pulses from two separate (new or retrofit) gas or water utility meters. Water meters that the pulse counter can connect to include: Badger, Elster (AMCO), Master Meter, Norgas, Neptune and SENSUS. Gas meters include: Dattus, Itron Metris and Norgas. The pulse counter's Class A secure wireless 915 MHz interface offers line-of sight, bi-directional communications of over six miles compared to the three-mile range of conventional products. In garden-style multi-family facilities, L54230 units can operate within a 1,000-foot radius from the gateway, covering a 70-plus-acre property. High-rise buildings have a 25-story radius from the gateway, ultimately covering a 50-story building with no repeaters.
"Our one-of-a-kind LoRaWAN meter pulse counter offers building owners and managers significant data-collection and installation cost advantages when tracking tenant metering data compared to using conventional products," said President of H2O Degree, Don Millstein. "Not only is communication increased to twice the distance of the industry standard, it eliminates the need for 10 to 20 repeaters."
The product is backed by H2O Degree's 10-year battery-life guarantee, which is double the industry norm, and is backed by a five-year warranty.
A datasheet of the L54230 LoRaWAN two-channel wireless pulse counter can be found here.
