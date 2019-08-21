H2O Midstream Announces Acquisition Of Sabalo Energy Produced Water Assets And Close Of 15-Year Agreement

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H 2 O Midstream LLC ("H 2 O Midstream") announced today the acquisition of produced water infrastructure from Sabalo Energy, LLC ("Sabalo") concurrent with the execution of a 15-year acreage dedication to provide produced water gathering, disposal and recycling services to Sabalo. The acquired assets are adjacent to H 2 O Midstream's existing operations in Howard County, Texas and consist of over 37 miles of pipeline, nine salt water disposal wells, four Ellenburger salt water disposal well permits, and several third-party interconnects. The Sabalo system is already pipeline-connected to H 2 O Midstream's expansive produced water gathering network, bringing the combined system to 435,000 bpd of disposal capacity, 240,000 bpd of deep disposal permits, and 190 total miles of pipeline. In addition to ongoing buildout to accommodate Sabalo's development program, H 2 O Midstream is adding 40,000 bpd of recycling capacity with the option to expand to 80,000 bpd over time.

"The acquisition of Sabalo's water infrastructure is an important step in realizing our vision of being the premier integrated water midstream provider in the Permian Basin," said Jim Summers, Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Midstream. "The scale of our produced water 'supersystem' in the Midland Basin, coupled with our University Lands partnership in the Delaware Basin, allows us to provide our customers with an unmatched level of service, flexibility, and reliability as they have put their trust in our hands. We are excited to partner with Sabalo in meeting their produced water disposal and recycling needs for years to come."

Barry Clark, the Chief Executive Officer of Sabalo, stated, "Due to the strong working relationship, location of complementary gathering infrastructure, and proven reliability demonstrated by H 2 O Midstream, we determined they were the best team to purchase, operate, and continue the buildout of our integrated water gathering and recycling infrastructure. As a result of this transaction, Sabalo has secured a long-term partnership to gather all of its produced water via pipe and the optionality to scale up produced water recycling operations to meet the needs of an aggressive completion schedule in the future."

Concurrent with the Sabalo acquisition, EIV Capital and multiple co-investors substantially increased their equity commitment for H 2 O Midstream to pursue additional growth opportunities throughout the Permian Basin.

About H 2 O Midstream

H 2 O Midstream was founded on the vision that water should be treated as a commodity, not a waste, and partners with producers, landowners, and other stakeholders to improve the efficiency, reliability and safety of water operations while lowering costs across the entire value chain. Based in Houston, Texas, with offices in Big Spring and Austin, H 2 O Midstream is committed to providing best in class water midstream services to its customers through the use of permanent infrastructure and interconnected gathering, disposal, storage and re-use facilities. Led by an executive team with over 200 years of collective oil and gas upstream and midstream experience, H 2 O Midstream owns and operates the Permian's only truck-free, third-party produced water hub and pipeline network consisting of 1,000,000 barrels of storage and 435,000 barrels per day of permitted disposal capacity from 16 owned and six third-party SWDs, all interconnected via 190 miles of pipeline.

H 2 O Midstream is funded via a private equity commitment from EIV Capital and co-investments from several of EIV's institutional partners collectively representing more than $70 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.h2omidstream.com.

Cadence Bank N.A. acted as lead arranger and administrative agent to expand H 2 O Midstream's revolving credit facility and Jackson Walker LLP served as legal counsel to H 2 O Midstream.

About Sabalo

Sabalo is a premier private oil and gas company with assets in the core of the northern Midland Basin in Howard County, Texas. Headquartered in Corpus Christi, Sabalo's core mission is to deliver superior returns to its shareholders and partners through the efficient and responsible development of its unconventional asset base. Sabalo has a successful track record of building strong relationships with its royalty owners and landowners, which remain a key focus in Sabalo's go-forward development plans. As a part of this, safety and environmentally responsible operations are Sabalo's number one priority in achieving success.

Sabalo is funded via a private equity commitment from EnCap Investments L.P., a leading provider of growth capital to the independent sector of the US oil and gas industry. For more information, visit www.sabaloenergy.com.

Simmons Energy | A Division of Piper Jaffray℠ served as exclusive financial advisor to Sabalo in this transaction, and Bracewell LLP served as legal counsel to Sabalo.

SOURCE H2O Midstream

Related Links

