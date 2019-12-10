H2O Midstream To Present At Wells Fargo Midstream And Utility Symposium On December 12, 2019

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H 2 O Midstream LLC ("H 2 O Midstream") announced it will be one of only two pure play water midstream companies featured at the 18th annual Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium to be held in New York on December 11-12, 2019.

Jim Summers, H 2 O Midstream Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting live at 8:55 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, December 12.

In preparation for the upcoming event, Jim said "H 2 O Midstream is honored to represent the emerging water midstream sector at the 2019 Wells Fargo Symposium. In its 18th year, this event has focused on publicly traded energy midstream and utility companies. The opportunity to share the H 2 O Midstream story is a reflection of the growing interest in the sector and the track record we have established in the Permian Basin."

"The development of fully integrated and contiguous produced water pipeline networks, such as our 500,000+ bpd "Super System" in the Northern Midland Basin, has revolutionized water management in the shale plays. By utilizing shared infrastructure, interconnected storage, and multiple takeaway options we have been able to provide our customers with 100% flow assurance while significantly lowering their water costs. Further, by simultaneously reducing carbon emissions from trucking operations and dependence on fresh water through recycling, we are providing tremendous environmental and social benefits to the community as well."

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Wells Fargo website at https://cc.talkpoint.com/well001/121119a_js/?entity=4_UTBPESO. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days and accessible via the News & Resources section of the H 2 O Midstream website, https://www.h2omidstream.com/news-articles.

About H 2 O Midstream

H 2 O Midstream was founded on the vision that water should be treated as a commodity, not a waste, and partners with producers, landowners, and other stakeholders to improve the efficiency, reliability and safety of water operations while lowering costs across the entire value chain. Based in Houston, Texas, with offices in Big Spring and Austin, H 2 O Midstream is committed to providing best in class water midstream services to its customers through the use of permanent infrastructure and interconnected gathering, disposal, storage and recycling facilities.

Led by an executive team with over 200 years of collective oil and gas upstream and midstream experience, H 2 O Midstream owns and operates the Permian's only truck-free, third-party produced water hub and pipeline network consisting of more than 1,000,000 barrels of storage and 560,000 barrels per day of permitted disposal capacity from 16 owned and 8 third-party SWDs, all interconnected via 200 miles of pipeline.

H 2 O Midstream is funded via a private equity commitment from EIV Capital and co-investments from several of EIV's institutional partners collectively representing more than $70 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.h2omidstream.com.

For the latest news about H 2 O Midstream, find us on LinkedIn (H 2 O-Midstream-LLC) and Twitter (@H 2 OMidstream).

