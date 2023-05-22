H2O MIDSTREAM TO SPEAK AT THE 20TH ANNUAL EIC INVESTOR CONFERENCE

HOUSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O Midstream LLC ("H2O Midstream") announced that Jim Summers, Chief Executive Officer, will be discussing a number of topics related to the emerging water midstream sector and addressing questions posed by investors, analysts, and hydrocarbon midstream executives at the 20th Annual CEO & Investor Conference hosted by the Energy Infrastructure Council at 9:40 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 23 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The session, to be held in an informal "fireside chat" format, will be moderated by Theresa Chen of Barclays and streamed live on the day of the event through H2O Midstream's website at www.h2omidstream.com/news. A replay and transcript will be available thereafter.

About H2O Midstream
H2O Midstream is a premier water midstream company serving oil and gas operators in the Permian Basin. Led by a team of industry veterans with over 250 years of combined experience in upstream, midstream, and environmental management, H2O Midstream brings sustainable water solutions to E&P customers by providing gathering, transportation, recycling, storage, and disposal services under long-term, fee-based contracts.

H2O Midstream is the largest pure play water midstream company in the Midland Basin and operates an integrated network comprised of more than 250 miles of buried pipeline, 4 million barrels of storage, 900,000 barrels per day of disposal capacity, and 270,000 barrels per day of recycling infrastructure across a 300 square mile footprint. The reach and scale of the Midland Basin network is critical to providing customers with best-in-class reliability and reduced cost while lowering carbon emissions and reliance on groundwater for hydraulic fracturing operations.

H2O Midstream is funded via a private equity commitment from EIV Capital and co-investments from several of EIV's institutional partners collectively representing more than $100 billion in assets under management.  For more information, visit www.h2omidstream.com.

