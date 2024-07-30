H2O Racing Announces Collaboration with Brinx.TV for UIM F1H2O World Championship

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O Racing is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Brinx.TV, marking a significant agreement for the UIM F1H2O World Championship.

Effective immediately and extending through the 2025 season, H2O Racing and Brinx.TV will join forces to introduce the prestigious Brinx Cup. This accolade will celebrate the 'best overtake of the year', enhancing the excitement and competitiveness of the championship. Drivers will be aiming to repeat the stunning final lap pass that gave championship leader Rusty Wyatt his debut victory on Indonesia's Lake Toba in February.

Following each Grand Prix event, team managers will review and vote on the weekend's standout overtake. At season's end, the driver with the most votes will be awarded the coveted Brinx Cup.

Brinx.TV, renowned for its dynamic coverage of niche sports and entertainment, was founded by six-time Emmy award winner John Brenkus. Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Brenkus said: "I am not exaggerating when I say that F1H2O racing is truly one of the most intense competitions on the planet. These powerboats take hairpin turns at 90mph and can hit over 140mph on the straightaways. It's nuts! We are thrilled to become a part of the sport, and to have teams from around the world competing for the Brinx Cup is an honor and a thrill."

Raimondo di San Germano, general manager of H2O Racing, added: "We are delighted to have reached this exciting partnership with Brinx.TV that will further expand the global reach and interest in the UIM F1H2O World Championship. Brinx.TV is a well-known media company and this collaboration will be far-reaching as our flagship powerboat racing series continues to tread new ground."

The 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship continues with round four in Shanghai, scheduled for October 4th-6th.

About F1H2O:

The UIM F1H2O World Championship is the "flagship" international series of single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing and was sanctioned by UIM in 1981. Highly competitive, intensely challenging, risky and entertaining, the F1H2O World Championship is the ultimate adrenaline rush and regarded as one of the most spectacular and exciting sports in the world. Over the last 40 years the sport has played out more than 300 Grand Prix in 36 countries across five continents, 15 drivers have captured the World title, 50 becoming members of the illustrious Grand Prix Winners club.

