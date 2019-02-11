h2o® Wireless Free Month Promotion

Plan Details – Free with Unlimited Talk, Text, & International Features

$20 Plan –1 GB of 4G LTE Data

$30 Plan –6 GB of 4G LTE Data with Unlimited Data thereafter

The $20 and $30 Plans will receive Bonus Data available in a concurrent promotion that awards new activations of the plans until March 31, 2019 with Bonus Data. For the first month Bonus Data includes 3 GB for the $30 plan and 500 MB for the $20 Plan and is available for 2 subsequent recharges within the promotional period.

This promotion will be available for all purchases of an h2o SIM card through h2owirelessnow.com and upon activations of h2o SIM cards purchased at Target and Best Buy until the end of March 2019.

About h2o® Wireless

h2o® Wireless offers no-contract wireless services on the nation's largest and most reliable GSM 4G LTE network. Get unlimited talk and text, data, and more with phones from every major brand. Or, use h2o® Wireless with your existing iPhone, Android, or other smartphone. Find h2o® Wireless at over 100,000 retailers nationwide including Best Buy and Target or visit http://www.h2owirelessnow.com. h2o® Wireless is a Locus Telecommunications brand.

About Locus Telecommunications, LLC

Headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Locus Telecommunications has been an industry leader for nearly three decades with proven offerings in long distance, prepaid wireless, point-of-sale, and carrier services within the U.S. Today, Locus has more than 200 employees, maintains a national distribution network that spans over 100,000 retailers, and generates more than a billion network minutes each month. Throughout its growth, the company has kept its focus on its customers with affordable services that save them money. http://www.locustelecom.com.

