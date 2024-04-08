H2O WIRELESS LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE ANDROID PROMOTION, WITH FREE DEVICE GIVEAWAY TO NEW CUSTOMERS

COVINGTON, Ga., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O Wireless today announced its free Android promotion across 300+ select retailers. This limited-time promotion offers new customers a free phone and an in-store exclusive deal with the purchase of a $50 unlimited plan.

With H2O, customers can choose plans that suit their personality and lifestyle, with a refreshingly different wireless service on a reliable 5G+ network.

New customers signing up for the monthly $50 unlimited plan will enjoy unlimited talk and text, unlimited international text and unlimited international talk to 70 countries, and $5 international talk credit and $10 international roaming credit. Purchasing the unlimited plan provides customers with the opportunity to receive the Radiant Core, Calypso 1 or Calypso 2, depending on store availability, as their free Android device.

"For the first time ever, H2O is excited to offer new customers a free Android device upon signing up for our unlimited plan," said Jack Woo, Division President of H2O Wireless. "We can provide more people with undisrupted 5G+ service, no matter where their travels and connections take them. With super-fast download speeds, turbo-charged coverage across 50+ countries, and unprecedented performance, customers can enjoy connectivity anywhere they go."

Interested customers can call 1-800-643-4926 or visit www.h2owireless.com to find a participating store near them.

H2O Wireless provides nationwide 5G coverage on one of the largest and most reliable GSM networks. It also offers eSIM capabilities that allow customers to switch services instantly on select devices and activate accounts in minutes. With monthly plans that won't break the bank, customers can enjoy unlimited data, talk and text, or opt for pay-as-you-go plans.

About H2O Wireless

Ditch your restricting phone plan and embrace H2O® Wireless! H2O® Wireless offers no-contract wireless plans and phones for every need and budget, using the nation's largest and most reliable GSM and 5G networks. Say goodbye to activation fees, hidden data limits, or surprise fees. With superior international roaming across 50+ countries, H2O® Wireless offers no-contract, nationally recognized wireless products and services. Choose from a lineup of phones from all your favorite brands and get unlimited talk, text, and web, pay-by-the-minute plans, and rest assured, you'll receive the same excellent quality and service everywhere with our nationwide GSM coverage. With no activation, roaming and long-distance fees, you can find H2O® Wireless at over 100,000 retailers nationwide, including Best Buy, Target and more, or visit h2owireless.com.

