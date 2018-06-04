H2O World 2018 Moves to New Venue in New York City Due to Record Registration

With speakers from Wells Fargo, IBM, NVIDIA, Capital One and more, H2O World NYC will bring together data scientists, business analysts and executives across multiple industries.

Join H2O.ai in NYC to connect with the community and learn how to harness the full value of AI, ML, deep learning and data science from industry-recognized speakers and hands-on training sessions. Register here to secure your spot.

H2O World will also feature keynote presentations from H2O.ai CEO Sri Ambati, CTO Arno Candel and several other industry leaders highlighting the potential of AI to solve real problems, including:

Ash Gupta, Former AmEx President of Global Credit Risk and Information Management, will give a keynote entitled, " Bringing AI and Machine Learning into the DNA of Your Company." Gupta spent 41 years at American Express, spearheading the transformation of AmEx into a leader in the application of data and analytics in the financial services industry. He is known as the father of data-driven risk analysis and is Chairman of Encore Capital Group.

will give a keynote entitled, Bringing AI and Machine Learning into the DNA of Your Company." Gupta spent 41 years at American Express, spearheading the transformation of AmEx into a leader in the application of data and analytics in the financial services industry. He is known as the father of data-driven risk analysis and is Chairman of Encore Capital Group. Sumit Gupta, IBM Vice President of AI, Machine Learning and HPC: A veteran in the AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) space, Gupta leads product and business strategy for AI, machine learning and HPC. He will give a keynote on IBM and AI in the enterprise.

A veteran in the AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) space, Gupta leads product and business strategy for AI, machine learning and HPC. He will give a keynote on IBM and AI in the enterprise. Jim McHugh, NVIDIA Vice President and General Manager: McHugh leads DGX-1, the world's first AI supercomputer in a box, focused on building a vision of organizational success and executing strategies that deliver computing solutions that benefit from GPUs in the data center. His keynote, "GPU Accelerated Machine Learning", will showcase the technology and use cases being used by customers today.

McHugh leads DGX-1, the world's first AI supercomputer in a box, focused on building a vision of organizational success and executing strategies that deliver computing solutions that benefit from GPUs in the data center. His keynote, "GPU Accelerated Machine Learning", will showcase the technology and use cases being used by customers today. Agus Sudjianto, Wells Fargo Executive VP, Head of Corporate Model Risk: Sudjianto leads a highly technical team to manage model risk across the enterprise.

Sessions will uncover insights into the various challenges organizations encounter in leveraging AI's potential, while training sessions will teach all types of attendees how to harness the full value of AI, ML, deep learning and data science industries from both business and technical perspectives.

"By bringing together our community, partners, leading experts, and anyone interested in harnessing the power of AI, we've ensured that H2O World has something for everyone. The growth and success of our event reflect the strength of our open source community and symbolize its dedication to making our mission of truly democratizing AI a reality," said Sri Ambati, CEO and co-founder at H2O.ai. "We look forward to seeing everyone at the show and planning for the future of AI together."

Additional H2O World feature presenters include:

Krish Swamy, Vice President – AI, Big Data Analytics and BI, Wells Fargo: Swamy's talk, "Helping data scientists escape the seduction of the sandbox" will review the must-haves for when you take your ML model out of the sandbox and into real world applications.

Swamy's talk, "Helping data scientists escape the seduction of the sandbox" will review the must-haves for when you take your ML model out of the sandbox and into real world applications. Patrick Hall, Senior Director of Product, H2O.ai: Hall will share the latest on machine learning interpretability (MLI) which is critical to address the issue of AI and ML models that cannot be treated as black boxes. Hall will discuss approaches to increase transparency, accountability and trustworthiness in MLI.

Hall will share the latest on machine learning interpretability (MLI) which is critical to address the issue of AI and ML models that cannot be treated as black boxes. Hall will discuss approaches to increase transparency, accountability and trustworthiness in MLI. Erin LeDell, Chief Machine Learning Scientist, H2O.ai: As demand for ML experts outpaces the supply, the industry has seen a surge of user-friendly ML software that can be used by non-experts. LeDell will provide an overview of the field of "Automatic Machine Learning," and introduce the AutoML functionality in H2O.

As demand for ML experts outpaces the supply, the industry has seen a surge of user-friendly ML software that can be used by non-experts. LeDell will provide an overview of the field of "Automatic Machine Learning," and introduce the AutoML functionality in H2O. Mariya Yao, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Metamaven: Yao will discuss "The State of Conversational AI." Yao will also moderate the panel entitled: Women and Inclusion in Data Science.

Yao will discuss "The State of Conversational AI." Yao will also moderate the panel entitled: Women and Inclusion in Data Science. Amelie Buc, 10th grade student: An alumna from the 2017 AI4ALL program at Stanford, Buc represents the next generation of AI talent and will participate on the Women and Inclusion in Data Science panel. H2O.ai recently partnered up with AI4ALL to increase diversity and inclusion in artificial intelligence and educate future AI talent.

H2O World 2018 New York

When: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 7, 2018, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM ET Where: New York Hilton Midtown – 1335 6th Ave, New York

New York Hilton Midtown – 1335 6th Ave, New York Cost: $249 for general admission, $99 for students

$249 for general admission, $99 for students To attend, register here . The first 10 people to register with code: BreakingRecords will receive a complimentary pass.

. The first 10 people to register with code: will receive a complimentary pass. Check out the schedule: https://h2oworld.h2o.ai/newyork/#schedule

https://h2oworld.h2o.ai/newyork/#schedule Can't make it? Follow the day-of livestream: https://www.h2o.ai

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI. Its mission is to democratize AI for all. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 12,600 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales, and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and effective means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai, as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and PayPal. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business processes with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

