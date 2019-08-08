H2O World Returns to New York

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in AI and machine learning for the enterprise, is responding to overwhelming community and customer interest and bringing H2O World back to New York this October.

This highly popular and premier AI community conference brings together data scientists and business leaders from around the globe and will focus on technology, trends and the value of AI in business today.

H2O World New York 2019 will feature presentations from H2O.ai CEO, Sri Ambati, as well as executives and data science experts from the industry. In addition, the conference will feature real-world talks and panels on some of the hottest topics in AI, including "Explainable AI" and "Wall St. and AI."

Speakers will present their unique experiences in AI and data science; the challenges organizations encounter in maximizing the value of AI and how to successfully leverage new platforms to improve business outcomes and potentially make a lasting impact on the world.

At H2O World New York 2019, attendees will be able to:

Listen to peer presentations highlighting real-world use cases

Discuss the importance of open source AI and data science platforms

Learn about how companies are driving results by implementing an effective AI strategy

Learn to "Make Your Own AI" and leapfrog in your market

Discuss technology advances in data science today

Learn about the latest advancements in the H2O.ai portfolio, including open source H2O and its flagship Driverless AI platform

and its flagship platform Participate in hands-on workshops

In the last year, sold-out H2O World events have been held in New York, London and San Francisco and attended by thousands representing over 30 countries and every industry.

Past H2O World conferences have featured speakers from organizations including Wells Fargo, Capital One, IBM, Intel, Discover, Equifax, Groupon, IBM, Intel, Kaiser Permanente, Kx, LinkedIn, Tech Mahindra, Vision Banco and PayPal.

H2O World New York 2019 will include the highly sought after hands-on technical training "Dive into H2O" for H2O Driverless AI . This training session will get data scientists up and running quickly with the leading automatic machine learning platform.

View video replays of presentations from H2O World San Francisco 2019 are here .

If you have any questions regarding the event or are interested in submitting an abstract for a potential session at the event, please contact events@h2o.ai .

H2O World New York 2019

When: Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Where: New York Hilton Midtown - 1335 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019

New York Hilton Midtown - 1335 6th Ave, 10019 Cost: Early-Bird tickets for $499

Early-Bird tickets for Register for this must-attend event here .

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is an open source leader in AI with a mission to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 18,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales and Marketing. H2O Driverless AI uses 'AI to do AI' in order to provide an easier, faster and cheaper means of implementing data science. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and MarketAxess. For more information about how H2O.ai is driving an AI transformation, visit www.h2o.ai .

