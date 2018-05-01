H2O.ai Accelerates AI Deployments for Customers with Automatic Pipelines Generated with Driverless AI

"H2O.ai is doing a great job in enhancing the product at such a rapid rate. Each release provides significant increases in usability and value. Driverless AI gives startups like ours an effective alternative to large data science teams and their outsized cost. It can dramatically reduce the time needed to deliver first-rate ML models for a wide range of markets," said Marc Stein, CEO at Underwrite.ai.

Driverless AI combines open source frameworks with the power of GPUs to create an extensible platform to build data science recipes that solve an entire class of problems for the industry. In addition, protection from over-fitting and signal leakage enables users to build models and deploy pipelines safely. Automatic visualization (AutoViz) and model interpretability (MLI) are included in Driverless AI to provide transparency and explainability.

"Automatic Pipelines with Driverless AI brings advanced AI techniques into the hands of every engineer and data scientist in the enterprise. Essentially, it gives every enterprise the power of an expert data scientist in a box," said Sri Ambati, CEO at H2O.ai. "Our mission to democratize AI starts by making training and inference faster, cheaper, easier and safer. With AutoViz and machine learning interpretability, Driverless AI is building trust in AI for all."

The latest innovations in Driverless AI include:

New automated pipelines that are well suited for real-time or online applications

New charts and visualizations for model diagnostics

Support for Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage and Google BigQuery

Support for HDFS for ingesting data from Apache Hadoop

"Driverless AI powers our data science team to operate efficiently and experiment at scale," said Bharath Sudarshan, Director of Data Science and Innovation at ArmadaHealth, a fast-growing healthcare company focusing on doctor recommendations and patient journeys. "With this latest innovation, we have the opportunity to impact care at large."

Driverless AI automates some of the most difficult data science and machine learning workflows such as feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and model deployment. In addition, H2O.ai customers are generating over one million models and machine learning pipelines each month with Driverless AI.

Meet H2O.ai at O'Reilly AI Conference

H2O.ai is fostering a grassroots movement of systems engineers, data scientists, data developers and predictive analysts to move machine learning forward. Its enterprise product Driverless AI provides organizations with the intelligence of a Kaggle Grandmaster in a box. Stop by Booth #14 at O'Reilly AI to meet H2O.ai and learn more. A free 21-day trial of Driverless AI is available here: https://www.h2o.ai/driverless-ai/

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leader in AI with its visionary open source platform, H2O. Its mission is to democratize AI for all. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI within all software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning movement. More than 12,600 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales, and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and cheaper means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google and is proud of its growing customer base, which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

