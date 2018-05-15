H2O.ai Aims to Further AI in Healthcare with New Focused Initiative

"Our long term vision is to change the world of health with AI. Health is wealth and one worth saving the most with AI," said Sri Ambati, Founder and CEO of H2O.ai. "Healthcare should be optimized for health and outcomes for the ones in need of care. Health by Care, i.e, how healthy can one be with the least amount of care. We are investing in partnerships, teams, use cases and AI products in health because it is the right long term thing to do."

As part of the commitment to AI in Healthcare, H2O.ai recently joined Health IT Now to collaborate on improving the quality of care while lowering costs. Health IT Now is the leading coalition of patient groups, provider organizations, employers, insurers, and other stakeholders. H2O.ai will be working with Health IT Now's Joel White and team, Members of Congress, and coalition members to use the power of technology and AI to:

Speed the development of new cures and treatments

Engineer a data-driven and proactive response to the opioid crisis

Increase access to better care for our veterans

In addition, this week, H2O.ai is leading a number of discussions at various events including Prashant Natarajan hosting a panel discussion on AI in healthcare in partnership with the Silicon Valley Big Data Science meetup to be held at the H2O.ai offices in Mountain View, Calif. Sanjay Joshi, chief of technology, Healthcare and Life Sciences at H2O.ai is delivering the Chairperson's Remarks for the inaugural Machine Learning track at the 2018 Bio-IT World conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 16. Joshi will also present a talk at Bio-IT World titled, "AI and Health: A Data and Process Approach," addressing the recent hype regarding AI in Health and Life Sciences and present an introduction to a use-case based approach to AI and machine learning.

The AI in Healthcare Panel on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 will bring together data scientists, IT professionals and physicians to discuss how AI and machine learning is transforming healthcare and life sciences and advancing things like disease prediction and prevention by putting real-time data into the hands of clinicians, researchers and healthcare providers.

The all-physician panel will include:

H2O.ai's Prashant Natarajan as the moderator

as the moderator Dr. Baber Ghauri , Regional CMIO and healthcare innovator at Trinity Health

, Regional CMIO and healthcare innovator at Trinity Health Dr. Esther Yu , Associate Professor & Neuroradiologist at University of California San Francisco (UCSF)

, Associate Professor & Neuroradiologist at (UCSF) Dr. Pratik Mukherjee , Director of the Center for Imaging of Neurodegenerative Disease (CIND), Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences at UCSF

The panel discussion will focus on how the physicians are driving clinical innovations using AI in their specialties and organizations.

"Physicians are at the forefront of the coming health sciences revolution," said Natarajan. "Research, drug discoveries, market reconfiguration and consolidation and a new movement towards value-based care are all driving transformations in the healthcare and life sciences community. In order to embark on a journey to improve wellness, patient outcomes and clinician satisfaction, healthcare professionals must leverage technologies like machine learning, deep learning and artificial intelligence to generate deeper insights."

Natarajan is H2O.ai's new leader of AI Applications in Health. He is a recognized industry expert, hands-on solutions specialist, best-selling author and subject matter expert in big data, analytics, applied machine learning and cancer informatics. In addition to his role at H2O.ai, Natarajan serves as Industry Advisor for the CIAPM computer vision projects at San Francisco VA and is on the Board of Advisors at Council for Affordable Health Coverage, Washington D.C. He also teaches Applied Deep/Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence as a co-faculty instructor at Stanford University.

"By automating machine and deep learning, scientists can ease the path toward more useful insights, improved access, better affordability and evidence-based care," said Joshi. "Having the right technical foundation is key in creating a data-driven learning system within any healthcare organization."

Joshi brings 25 years of practical experience in healthcare and the life sciences to his role at H2O.ai and was most recently the CTO of Life Sciences and Healthcare at Dell EMC. He holds a patent in "system, method, and article for detecting abnormal cells using multi-dimensional analysis." Joshi speaks frequently at industry events and has published articles on topics ranging from, "The Case for a Global Clinical Oncology Digital Archive" to "Genes and Complex Networks; Function and Artificial Intelligence."

H2O.ai will be leading discussions in Healthcare in AI throughout the year. H2O.ai's Prashant Natarajan will:

Host a Spring webinar series with Pistoia Alliance, starting in May with the webinar "Intro to AI in Life Sciences"

Be featured on the #HCBiz podcast in an interview by Don Lee to discuss Precision Medicine on April 27 from 9 - 10:15 am PT

to discuss Precision Medicine on from Deliver the keynote on AI in Health and Life Sciences at Innowave 2018 in Varna, Bulgaria in October 2018

in Host H2O.ai's new podcast series: AI in Healthcare, which focuses on how the world of healthcare is changing with AI and profiles experts from across all fields and disciplines

Connect with H2O.ai

Visit us to learn more: www.h2o.ai

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/H2Oai

Connect with us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2820918/

Download Driverless AI for a free 21-day trial: https://www.h2o.ai/try-driverless-ai/

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leader in AI with its visionary open source platform, H2O. Its mission is to democratize AI for all. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI within all software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning movement. More than 12,600 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales, and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and cheaper means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai, as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business processes with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

H2O.ai Media Contact:

Erika Kamholz

press@h2o.ai

949-282-8560

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/h2oai-aims-to-further-ai-in-healthcare-with-new-focused-initiative-300648713.html

SOURCE H2O.ai

Related Links

http://www.h2o.ai

