H2O.ai Announces Industry-Leading Lineup for H2O World New York 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in AI and machine learning, today announced the latest additions to the speaker lineup for H2O World New York 2019 , a community event featuring deep-dive technical sessions and talks on real-world business use cases. With speakers from Bill.com, Discover, Dish Network, MarketAxess, Nationwide Insurance, PropertyGuru, Wells Fargo and more, the conference will bring together data scientists, business leaders and technical executives across multiple industries to discuss the latest trends in AI and machine learning.

The conference will also conduct an entire track of talks focused on explainable AI by experts in the field. Additionally, over 30+ sessions will uncover insights into leveraging the potential of AI, while technical sessions will teach attendees how to harness the full value of AI, machine learning and data science. Just some of the featured talks from H2O.ai, the community and customers include:

Sri Ambati , Founder and CEO at H2O.ai, will discuss How to Make Your Company an AI Company. This keynote will focus on significant strides that H2O.ai is taking in democratizing AI for everyone.

, Founder and CEO at H2O.ai, will discuss How to Make Your Company an AI Company. This keynote will focus on significant strides that H2O.ai is taking in democratizing AI for everyone. David Eisenbud , Director at Mathematical Sciences Research Institute, will keynote on an important topic on Reducing AI Bias Using Truncated Statistics.

, Director at Mathematical Sciences Research Institute, will keynote on an important topic on Reducing AI Bias Using Truncated Statistics. Weiyan Zhao , Director of Data Science at Nationwide Insurance, will give an AI perspective from a leading insurance provider entitled: A Decade of Data Science. The Nationwide Journey.

, Director of Data Science at Nationwide Insurance, will give an AI perspective from a leading insurance provider entitled: A Decade of Data Science. The Nationwide Journey. Agus Sudjianto, Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Model Risk at Wells Fargo, returns to H2O World to deliver his talk entitled: Lessons using Machine Learning in Finserv: The remaining hurdles, the Technology exists, now what?

Vinay Pai , SVP of Engineering at Bill.com, will discuss how Bill.com is Democratizing Data Science.

, SVP of Engineering at Bill.com, will discuss how Bill.com is Democratizing Data Science. Gautum Borgohain , Data Scientist at PropertyGuru, will give a talk on Machine Learning Apps at PropertyGuru, a real estate company based in Singapore .

, Data Scientist at PropertyGuru, will give a talk on Machine Learning Apps at PropertyGuru, a real estate company based in . Patrick Hall , Senior Director of Product at H2O.ai and co-author of the O'Reilly book Introduction to Machine Learning Interpretability, will discuss Explainable AI and The Case for Model Debugging.

, Senior Director of Product at H2O.ai and co-author of the O'Reilly book Introduction to Machine Learning Interpretability, will discuss Explainable AI and The Case for Model Debugging. Arno Candel , Chief Technology Officer at H2O.ai, will offer A Look Under the Hood of H2O Driverless AI.

, Chief Technology Officer at H2O.ai, will offer A Look Under the Hood of H2O Driverless AI. Erin LeDell , Chief Machine Learning Scientist at H2O.ai, will discuss Scalable Automatic Machine Learning with H2O AutoML

H2O World New York 2019 will also include several must-attend panels:

Diversity and Inclusion in Tech: Listen to views, opinions, and insights on this important topic.

Listen to views, opinions, and insights on this important topic. The Business of AI : Learn how companies are producing better results and outcomes with AI.

: Learn how companies are producing better results and outcomes with AI. Meet the Kaggle Grandmasters: One of the most anticipated sessions of H2O World! Learn how Kaggle Grandmasters got started in their careers and what are their tips and tricks on how they won Kaggle competitions.

One of the most anticipated sessions of H2O World! Learn how Kaggle Grandmasters got started in their careers and what are their tips and tricks on how they won Kaggle competitions. Explainable AI: Listen to experts discuss Machine Learning Interpretability techniques to increase the understanding and trust not only from models but also the modeling results that affect our work and our lives.

H2O World New York 2019

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

Where: New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Register: www.h2o.ai/h2oworldnewyork

If you are a member of the press and would like to attend: Contact press@h2o.ai to receive a code for a complimentary pass.

Can't make it? Follow the day-of live stream: https://www.h2o.ai

Connect with H2O.ai

Visit our website to learn more: www.h2o.ai

Follow us on Twitter @H2Oai

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/h2oai/

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI and machine learning with a mission to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI to empower every company to be an AI company in financial services, insurance, healthcare, telco, retail, pharmaceutical and marketing. H2O.ai is driving an open AI movement with H2O, which is used by more than 18,000 companies and hundreds of thousands of data scientists. H2O Driverless AI, an award winning and industry leading automatic machine learning platform for the enterprise, is helping data scientists across the world in every industry be more productive and deploy models in a faster, easier and cheaper way. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Intel, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Nationwide, Walgreens and MarketAxess. H2O.ai believes in AI4Good with support for wildlife conservation and AI for academics. Learn more at www.H2O.ai

For inquiries, please contact the Nationwide Media Relations Hotline at 614-249-6349.

Media Contact:

Russell Castronovo

russ.castronovo@H2O.ai

408-391-9632

SOURCE H2O.ai

Related Links

https://www.h2o.ai/

