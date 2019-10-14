H2O.ai Expands Industry-Leading Lineup for H2O World New York 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai, the open source leader in AI and machine learning, today announced the latest additions to the speaker lineup for H2O World New York 2019, the premier AI community event that brings together data scientists, business leaders and technical executives across multiple industries to discuss the latest trends in AI and machine learning. In addition to previously announced speakers from H2O.ai, Bill.com, Discover, Dish Network, Nationwide Insurance, and Wells Fargo, among others, H2O World New York will now feature speakers from ADP, Aimia, Allergan, Equifax, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Rabobank, among others, ensuring that attendees will be learning from some of the world's largest organizations and most respected academic researchers in the industry.

Over 30 sessions featuring deep-dive technical demos and real-world business use cases will help attendees uncover insights into how to leverage the full potential of AI, machine learning and data science. Some of the recently added speakers and sessions include:

Jade Mandel , Vice President, Principal Strategic Investments Group at Goldman Sachs: Mandel will join H2O.ai CEO, Sri Ambati , in a fireside chat to discuss the latest trends in AI and financial services, and the impact new technology will have on consumers

Mandel will join H2O.ai CEO, , in a fireside chat to discuss the latest trends in AI and financial services, and the impact new technology will have on consumers Vijay Raghavan , Associate Vice President, Marketing Sciences at Allergan: Raghavan will speak to how Allergan leverages open source H2O for pharma commercial analytics

Raghavan will speak to how Allergan leverages open source H2O for pharma commercial analytics Tom Oscherwitz , Senior Advisor and Counsel, Markets -- AI technology lead at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: Oscherwitz will explore explainable AI and innovation, specifically looking at AI and its deployment in consumer financial markets

Oscherwitz will explore explainable AI and innovation, specifically looking at AI and its deployment in consumer financial markets Sushma Manjunath , Principal, Advanced Analytics and Data Science; Tintu Pathrose, Manager, Data Science Technology; and Nick Anderson , Lead Data Science Engineer, Advanced Analytics at Discover Financial Services: Majunath, Pathrose and Anderson will discuss how their team manages distributed machine learning on Kubernetes with H2O

Majunath, Pathrose and Anderson will discuss how their team manages distributed machine learning on Kubernetes with H2O Scott Lundberg , Senior Researcher at Microsoft Research: Lundberg will present his views on explainable machine learning using Shapley Values and how this has led to the development of broadly applicable methods and tools for interpreting complex machine learning models used across industries

Lundberg will present his views on explainable machine learning using Shapley Values and how this has led to the development of broadly applicable methods and tools for interpreting complex machine learning models used across industries Andy Lynch , Marketing Analytics Manager and Dibjot Singh, IT Manager for Data Science at Dish Network: Lynch and Singh will walk through how Dish Network has leverage data science to identify and intervene with high-value customers to save money, prevent churn and drive additional revenue

In addition to the above sessions, H2O World New York 2019 will include several must-attend panels, including:

Diversity and Inclusion in Tech: Listen to views, opinions, and insights on this important topic.

Listen to views, opinions, and insights on this important topic. The Business of AI: Learn how companies are producing better results and outcomes with AI.

Learn how companies are producing better results and outcomes with AI. Meet the Kaggle Grandmasters: One of the most anticipated sessions of H2O World! Learn how Kaggle Grandmasters got started in their careers and what are their tips and tricks on how they won Kaggle competitions.

One of the most anticipated sessions of H2O World! Learn how Kaggle Grandmasters got started in their careers and what are their tips and tricks on how they won Kaggle competitions. Explainable AI: Listen to experts discuss Machine Learning Interpretability techniques to increase the understanding and trust not only from models but also the modeling results that affect our work and our lives.

H2O World New York 2019

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

Where: New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019

10019 Register: www.h2o.ai/h2oworldnewyork

