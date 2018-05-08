H2O.ai Hits the Road with H2O World 2018

H2O World 2018 New York will feature presentations from H2O.ai CEO, Sri Ambati, as well as executives and data science experts from the industry, and panels on some of the hottest topics in AI right now, including "Entrepreneurship in AI" and "Women and Inclusion in Data Science."

Speakers will present their unique experiences in AI and data science, the challenges organizations encounter in maximizing the value of AI and how to successfully leverage new tools in the field to improve business processes and, in some cases, make a lasting impact on the world.

At H2O World 2018, attendees will also have the opportunity to:

Listen to peer presentations highlighting real-world issues that AI, ML and deep learning can help solve

Discuss the importance of open source AI and data science tools to the entire community

Learn how to improve business processes by implementing an effective AI, ML and deep learning strategies

Discuss some of the challenges facing the data science community as it grows and technology advances

Learn about the latest advancements in H2O.ai's portfolio, including open source H2O and its flagship Driverless AI platform

Hands on Driverless AI trainings

H2O World 2018 New York

When: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM ET

Where: The New York Academy of Sciences – 250 Greenwich Street, 7 World Trade Center (40th Floor), New York

Cost: $249 for general admission, $99 for students

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leader in AI with its visionary open source platform, H2O. Its mission is to democratize AI for all. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI within all software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning movement. More than 12,600 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales, and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and cheaper means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai, as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business processes with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

