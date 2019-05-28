H2O.ai Named a Leader for AutoML Solutions in Latest Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai, the open source leader in AI and Machine Learning, today announced it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions, Q2 2019" report by Forrester Research, Inc. Among the nine vendors evaluated, H2O.ai received differentiated ratings in the User Experience, Data Capabilities, Feature Engineering, Model Training, Evaluation and Vision Criteria.

Forrester notes that H2O.ai "is best for companies that want to delight data science teams." The report explains, "Enterprises struggle to expand data science teams because data scientists are hard to hire. The solution: Make existing teams more productive with H2O.ai's AutoML solution."

In its evaluation, Forrester reports that H2O.ai's Driverless AI "Leads with highly transparent, tunable automation," and continues to state that Driverless AI "is designed for data scientists first and foremost by offering a rich set of configurations to control how the automation works."

"We are excited and humbled in Forrester's recognition of H2O Driverless AI as leader in Forrester Wave for Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions. H2O Driverless AI delights data scientists evidenced by an exponential growth in adoption and nearly perfect renewal rates this year. Customers of Driverless AI are deploying and benchmarking models with orders of magnitude ease and efficiency and processing thousands of features at a pace impossible to do without H2O. AutoML is making AI accessible to enterprises bridging the talent gap and bringing trust and consistency to machine learning. Driverless AI's next generation Bring Your Own Recipe architecture will make AutoML fully extensible and customizable by domain scientists and strategists in the field and democratize AI further," said Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder of H2O.ai.

The Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions, Q2 2019 report used 10 criteria spanning product functionality and strategy to evaluate nine providers within the emerging market. The report "found that solutions developed with advanced feature engineering capabilities and model transparency were key differentiators for Leaders in the AutoML space, empowering citizen data scientists and data scientists alike to tackle more-challenging use cases."

Source: Forrester Research, "The Forrester New Wave™: Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions, Q2 2019", May 28, 2019.

AI to do AI

H2O Driverless AI is using AI to do AI and a full stack, extensible experimentation platform - H2O.ai makes and improves algorithms in open source on CPUs and GPUs relying on fast feedback loops with the open source data science community, data visualization and explainability researchers, as well as one of the largest contingent of Kaggle Grandmasters at H2O.ai designing and improving solutions for several classes of data problems. About a tenth of the world's data science grandmasters joined H2O.ai ranks and are reinventing Automatic Machine Learning for the enterprise preventing common pitfalls in data science, advanced automatic feature engineering, training models for Natural Language Processing, Time-series, automatic documentation, explainability of models and their seamless deployment into cloud and on-prem as automatic pipelines. Data is a team sport and H2O bridges and scales science with engineering.

"Driverless AI gives startups like ours an effective alternative to large data science teams and their outsized cost. It can dramatically reduce the time needed to deliver first-rate ML models for a wide range of markets," said Marc Stein, CEO, underwrite.ai.

"Driverless AI helps us gain an edge with our Intelligent Marketing Cloud for our clients. AI to do AI, truly is improving our system on a daily basis," said Martin Stein, Chief Product Officer, G5.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is an open source leader in AI with a mission is to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 18,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales and Marketing. H2O Driverless AI uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and effective means of implementing data science. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and MarketAxess. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is driving an AI Transformation, visit H2O.ai

