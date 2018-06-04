H2O.ai Shares Advancements for H2O Sparkling Water at Spark + AI Summit 2018

Sparkling Water combines the best of Apache Spark – elegant APIs, RDDs and multi-tenant context – with the power of H2O's visual intelligence capabilities, speed, columnar-compression and fully-featured machine learning algorithms. The algorithms benefit from H2O MOJOs (Model Object Optimized), a powerful concept shared across the entire H2O platform to store and exchange models, and is designed for effective model deployment with a focus on scoring speed, traceability, exchangeability and backward compatibility. This solution also allows for greater flexibility when it comes to finding the best algorithm and empowers enterprise customers to use H2O algorithms in conjunction with, or instead of, MLlib algorithms on Apache Spark.

In addition to the session led by Hava and Malohlava, Luca Falsina and Brammert Ottens from leading travel booking organization, Booking.com will host a session on Tuesday entitled, "Scaling Machine Learning at Booking.com with H2O Sparkling Water and FeatureStore." The session will cover some of the practical applications of H2O Sparkling Water. Details of both sessions can be found below.

"Productionizing H2O Models with Apache Spark"

Who: Jakub Hava , Software Engineer at H2O.ai and Michal Malohlava, Chief Architect of Platforms at H2O.ai

When: Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 2:00 - 2:30pm PT

Where: Spark + AI Summit 2018, Moscone West Convention Center, 800 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94103

Topic: Spark pipelines represent a powerful concept to support productionizing machine learning workflows. Their API allows to combine data processing with machine learning algorithms and opens opportunities for integration with various machine learning libraries. However, to benefit from the power of pipelines, users need to have freedom to choose and experiment with any machine learning algorithm or library. In this session, Hava and Malohava will explain the architecture of Sparkling Water, with focus on integration into the Spark pipelines and MOJOs. They will also demonstrate creation of pipelines integrating H2O machine learning models and their deployments using Scala or Python, and show how to utilize pre-trained model MOJOs with Spark pipelines.

"Scaling Machine Learning at Booking.com with H2O Sparkling Water and FeatureStore"

Who: Luca Falsina, Senior Software Developer at Booking.com and Brammert Ottens, Data Scientist at Booking.com

When: Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 5:00 - 5:30pm PT

Where: Spark + AI Summit 2018, Moscone West Convention Center, 800 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94103

Topic: Booking.com has a community of over 150 data scientists working on personalizing the experience of customers, improving visibility of partners on the platform and preventing fraud. Because of the company's growth and size, tasks like finding consistent data sources, building robust features and productionizing models can be challenging and time-consuming for ML practitioners. In this talk, Falsina and Ottens will share their organization's journey from hand-crafted models to leveraging tools that discover and build reusable online and offline features, and deploy models in production quickly. They will share specifically how Spark and H2O Sparkling Water play a key role for building scalable models with large training datasets while allowing fast-predictions on the Booking.com website.

Attend H2O World NYC In Person or Watch the Live Stream

H2O.ai is fostering a grassroots movement of systems engineers, data scientists, data developers and predictive analysts to move machine learning forward. On Thursday, June 7th, the company will be hosting the first of its 2018 H2O World conferences in New York City. The conference will now be held at the New York Hilton Midtown after demand from attendees far exceeded the capacity of the original venue.

Keynote speeches from Sri Ambati, as well as Ash Gupta from Encore Capital Group, Sumit Gupta from IBM, Jim McHugh from NVIDIA and Agus Sudjianto from Wells Fargo will be live streamed from the event at 9:00am ET.

If you would like to attend, you can register here. The first 10 people to use the code "BreakingRecords" will get a complimentary pass.

The video stream can be viewed here, starting on Thursday, June 7 at 9:00am ET

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI. Its mission is to democratize AI for all. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 12,600 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales, and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and effective means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai, as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and PayPal. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business processes with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

