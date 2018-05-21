H2O.ai Supports AI4ALL to Educate A New Generation of AI Talent

AI4ALL's goals are to ensure that AI technology represents the needs of a diverse society, to mitigate negative impact – such as bias – of AI development and to raise awareness of AI so that everyone can be an informed consumer and benefit from the opportunities of AI.

"We are pleased to bring on H2O.ai as a sponsor of AI4ALL, and we applaud their mission to democratize AI and dedication to using their technology for good," said Tess Posner, CEO at AI4ALL. "AI4ALL has a vision of an inclusive future for AI, and mission-aligned industry partners play an important role by investing in the next generation of AI talent through mentorship, career opportunities and resources."

H2O.ai is committed to participate with AI4ALL in outreach and education including:

H2O.ai guest speakers and one day of mentorship at AI4ALL Summer Camps taking place at Stanford University , University of California Berkeley , Princeton University , Boston University , Simon Fraser University and Carnegie Mellon University .

taking place at , , , , and . An opportunity for AI4ALL alumni to attend H2O World NYC on June 7 , where 10th grade AI4ALL alum, Amélie Buc, will speak on a panel about Women and Inclusion in Data Science

on , where 10th grade AI4ALL alum, Amélie Buc, will speak on a panel about Women and Inclusion in Data Science Collaboration on an AI4Kids Summer Camp in July targeting underrepresented middle school students

"Democratization of AI is a mission AI4ALL and H2O.AI share at the core. Trust in AI and the acute talent gap can be addressed by making AI education accessible to everyone, especially the next generation of learners. AI4ALL also shares our deep conviction to bring AI across gender and race. We are very excited to partner with Tess in her journey to make AI accessible for all," said Sri Ambati, CEO at H2O.ai. "In addition to our community focus, AI4Kids is a program where we aim to bring AI to kids in neighborhoods who need it the most, starting with this July's Summer Camp. AI at H2O.ai is not just a technology, it's a cultural movement for change. Intelligence for all makes wonderful discoveries possible!"

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leader in AI with its visionary open source platform, H2O. Its mission is to democratize AI for all. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI within all software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning movement. More than 12,600 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales, and Marketing. H2O.ai recently launched Driverless AI that uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and cheaper means of implementing data science. In February 2018, Gartner named H2O.ai, as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Azure and Google and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and Kaiser Permanente. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is transforming business processes with intelligence, visit www.h2o.ai.

About AI4ALL

AI4ALL is an Oakland, CA-based nonprofit working to increase diversity and inclusion in artificial intelligence. They educate the next generation of diverse AI leaders, build AI awareness, and expand on and promote beneficial AI. They do this work through programs like their summer AI education programs for underrepresented high school students, which are run in partnership with universities across North America. The programs increase access, awareness, and exposure to field in a variety of ways including through hands-on technical education and connections to role models and mentors in the field. AI4ALL's vision is for AI to be developed by a broad group of thinkers and doers advancing AI for humanity's benefit.

