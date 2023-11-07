H2Power Co. Welcomes Industry Luminary Dr. K. Venkatesh Prasad to the Advisory Board

News provided by

H2Power Co.

07 Nov, 2023, 08:48 ET

Renowned Innovator Joins H2Power Co. to Drive Hydrogen Solutions and Growth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H2Power Co. is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. K. Venkatesh Prasad to its prestigious Board of Advisors, reinforcing the Company's dedication to fostering innovation and growth in the realm of hydrogen solutions.

Dr. Prasad is a highly accomplished addition to the H2Power Co. team. He currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Research and Chief Innovation Officer at the Center for Automotive Research.

Continue Reading
Dr.K.Venkatesh Prasad
Dr.K.Venkatesh Prasad

With an extensive career of over 26 years at Ford Motor Company, Dr. Prasad occupied a range of leadership positions in Research and Advanced Engineering, propelling innovation across Ford's global Vehicle Components & Systems Engineering division. In 2011, he pioneered OpenXC, an open-source platform, often referred to as an "innovator's toolkit", serving as a valuable resource for Ford's in-house innovators, as well as a global research tool. In 2012, he co-founded and led Ford's Silicon Valley Labs in Palo Alto, California.

Before his tenure at Ford, Dr. Prasad was a Senior Research Scientist at the Ricoh California Research Center. He earned his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Washington State University, specializing in computer engineering. Additionally, he holds an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the IIT Madras and a B.E. in Electronics and Communications Engineering from NIT Trichy, University of Madras, where he received a distinguished alumni award.

Soraya Larkin, President, H2Power Co., shared, "I am delighted that Dr. Prasad is joining our Advisory Board. He will play a pivotal role in providing strategic guidance and insights to our leadership team. His wealth of expertise will be instrumental in shaping the Company's strategies, enhancing its competitive position, and expanding its footprint in the renewable hydrogen market."

Dr. Prasad expressed his enthusiasm stating, "It's a privilege to be a part of a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the hydrogen solutions industry. I am confident that together with H2Power Co.'s leadership team, we can make a substantial impact in shaping the future of hydrogen solutions."

About H2Power Co.

H2 Power Co. was founded by entrepreneur, and transportation innovator Dan Dietrich, who recognized an opportunity in the renewable hydrogen market. In the quickly evolving landscape, he saw the potential for off-grid power solutions. Partnering with industry leaders, he is currently spearheading efforts to bring hydrogen solutions to life and push the envelope on sustainable, clean energy. Learn more at www.h2powerco.com.

Media Contact:
Su Madidi
7205300997
[email protected] 

SOURCE H2Power Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.