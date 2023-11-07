H2Power Co. Welcomes Industry Luminary Dr. K. Venkatesh Prasad to the Advisory Board

Renowned Innovator Joins H2Power Co. to Drive Hydrogen Solutions and Growth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H2Power Co. is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. K. Venkatesh Prasad to its prestigious Board of Advisors, reinforcing the Company's dedication to fostering innovation and growth in the realm of hydrogen solutions.

Dr. Prasad is a highly accomplished addition to the H2Power Co. team. He currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Research and Chief Innovation Officer at the Center for Automotive Research.

Dr.K.Venkatesh Prasad

With an extensive career of over 26 years at Ford Motor Company, Dr. Prasad occupied a range of leadership positions in Research and Advanced Engineering, propelling innovation across Ford's global Vehicle Components & Systems Engineering division. In 2011, he pioneered OpenXC, an open-source platform, often referred to as an "innovator's toolkit", serving as a valuable resource for Ford's in-house innovators, as well as a global research tool. In 2012, he co-founded and led Ford's Silicon Valley Labs in Palo Alto, California.

Before his tenure at Ford, Dr. Prasad was a Senior Research Scientist at the Ricoh California Research Center. He earned his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Washington State University, specializing in computer engineering. Additionally, he holds an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the IIT Madras and a B.E. in Electronics and Communications Engineering from NIT Trichy, University of Madras, where he received a distinguished alumni award.

Soraya Larkin, President, H2Power Co., shared, "I am delighted that Dr. Prasad is joining our Advisory Board. He will play a pivotal role in providing strategic guidance and insights to our leadership team. His wealth of expertise will be instrumental in shaping the Company's strategies, enhancing its competitive position, and expanding its footprint in the renewable hydrogen market."

Dr. Prasad expressed his enthusiasm stating, "It's a privilege to be a part of a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the hydrogen solutions industry. I am confident that together with H2Power Co.'s leadership team, we can make a substantial impact in shaping the future of hydrogen solutions."

About H2Power Co.

H2 Power Co. was founded by entrepreneur, and transportation innovator Dan Dietrich, who recognized an opportunity in the renewable hydrogen market. In the quickly evolving landscape, he saw the potential for off-grid power solutions. Partnering with industry leaders, he is currently spearheading efforts to bring hydrogen solutions to life and push the envelope on sustainable, clean energy. Learn more at www.h2powerco.com.

Media Contact:

Su Madidi

7205300997

[email protected]

SOURCE H2Power Co.