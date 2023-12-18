H2U and De Nora Enter Research & Development Agreement to Discover High-Performance Materials for Green Hydrogen Production

De Nora Will Utilize H2U's Catalyst Discovery Engine™ to Identify Low-cost, Durable Catalysts for Water Electrolysis

De Nora advances on its growth path in energy transition with electrocatalysts 10 thousand times faster than the market

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H2U Technologies, a next-generation electrolyzer developer, and De Nora, the world's largest supplier of high-performing catalyst-coated membranes, today announced an R&D agreement to identify and develop low-cost, high-performance electrocatalysts for hydrogen production through water electrolysis. These catalysts will enable the market presence of affordable green hydrogen, thereby addressing a specific market need, facilitating the expansion of the hydrogen value chain and driving the energy transition.

This R&D agreement follows H2U's prior collaboration with De Nora to further leverage H2U's exclusive Catalyst Discovery Engine™ (CDE™) to pioneer groundbreaking electrocatalysts that can be used in systems for water electrolysis-based hydrogen production.

The advantage of using H2U's CDE is that it is a data-driven, rapid-screening process that allows scientists to make, characterize, and quantify the catalytic activity of thousands of material compositions per week – 10,000 times faster than any other discovery method.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with H2U Technologies," said Christian Urgeghe, Chief Technology Officer of De Nora. "With H2U utilizing ultra-high efficiency and speed electrocatalyst screening technology, De Nora aims to further consolidate its leadership position in the hydrogen segment."

A key objective in the market for water electrolyzers is to reduce the content of iridium catalysts: H2U is at the forefront of techniques for discovering iridium-free materials. De Nora itself has always been committed to implementing strategies to reduce the use of noble metals in favor of environmental and supply chain sustainability,"- he continues.

"We are honored to collaborate with a partner of De Nora's stature, a renowned global authority in catalytic coatings and membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) for electrolysis," stated Mark McGough, H2U's President and CEO. "We are aligned in our commitment to cost reduction and the facilitation of rapid expansion in green hydrogen production and look forward to continuing to work with them."

For more information about H2U's pioneering work in discovering long-lasting, low-cost catalyst materials for hydrogen generation, visit H2Utechnologies.com. H2U can also be found on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

About De Nora

Industrie De Nora is an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange, specializing in electrochemistry, a leader in sustainable technologies, and has a vital role in the industrial green hydrogen production chain. The Company has a portfolio of products and systems to optimize the energy efficiency of critical industrial electrochemical processes and a range of products and solutions for water treatment. Globally, Industrie De Nora is the world's largest supplier of activated electrodes (serving a broad portfolio of customers operating in the fields of chlorine and caustic soda production, components for electronics, and non-ferrous metal refining). Industrie De Nora is also among the world's leading suppliers of water filtration and disinfection technologies (for the industrial, municipal, and marine sectors) and the world's leading swimming pool disinfection components supplier. Leveraging its well-established electrochemical knowledge, proven manufacturing capability, and a supply chain established over the years, the Company has developed and qualified a portfolio of electrodes and components to produce hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, which is critical for the energy transition. In this sector, the company now holds 25.85% of thyssenkrupp nucera AG &Co. KGaA, a joint venture established with the thyssenkrupp group.

Founded in 1923, Industrie De Nora generated total revenues of around EUR 853 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 191 million in 2022. The Company's growth process has developed organically through continued penetration of new markets and applications and through acquisitions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. De Nora's continuous innovation drives its growth, represented by its evolving intellectual property portfolio, which currently includes more than 260 patent families with more than 2,800 territorial extensions. The De Nora family controls the Group, which owns 53.3% of the Company's share capital. Snam S.p.A. is a minority shareholder with about 21.6% of the capital.

About H2U Technologies, Inc.

H2U Technologies is a California-based developer of low-capital-cost, iridium-free proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that are particularly suited for pairing with renewable energy sources. The company leverages its Catalyst Discovery Engine™ (CDE™) capabilities to develop novel catalysts for use in its electrolyzer systems. The world-class technology featured in H2U Technologies' products stems from ten years of research and development at Caltech, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit h2utechnologies.com.

