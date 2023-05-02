H2U Technologies Appoints Liviu Cosacescu as VP of Engineering

Engineering Executive Brings Extensive Leadership Experience in Electrolyzer Product Development, System Integration, and Manufacturing

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H2U Technologies, a developer of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers for green hydrogen production, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Liviu Cosacescu as Vice President of Engineering. In this role, Cosacescu will oversee the ongoing development of H2U's electrolyzer products and advance the company's mission to provide lower-cost, iridium-free electrolyzers for a sustainable future.

Cosacescu brings over 30 years of experience in fuel cell and electrolyzer research, development, and manufacturing. He has successfully scaled multiple projects from fuel cell stack to system level and from the design stage through integration and validation. In his previous role as VP of Electrolysis and Fuel Cell Technologies at ZEV Station, an EV charging company, he assessed electrolyzer supplier technologies and manufacturing methods - including system integration, performance, efficiency, durability, cost, gigafactory layout, and field operation. Cosacescu's extensive technical and product development experience stems from decades of work with major automakers and suppliers, including Ballard Power Systems, AFCC for Mercedes-Benz®, Ford®, Honda®, and Nissan® Motor Companies.

"Liviu's extensive engineering and leadership experience in developing fuel cell technologies for world-class companies will prove invaluable in our efforts to bring our new low-cost electrolyzers to market," commented Mark McGough, CEO of H2U Technologies. "We look forward to the innovative solutions Liviu will bring to our team as H2U rethinks the construct of conventional PEM stacks and electrolyzers to make them more reliable and less expensive than today's designs."

"I'm excited to be leading H2U's talented engineering team to advance the commercialization of low-cost, iridium-free electrolyzers. With this technology, H2U has demonstrated the ability to produce hydrogen using materials that can fully replace expensive iridium catalysts, which addresses a key barrier to scaling the electrolyzer industry," noted Cosacescu.

Cosacescu earned his Master's in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Craiova, Romania. He is expanding his leadership talents in the Chief Technology Officer Program, Technology and Business Management from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Executive Education.

To learn more about how H2U is developing technologies that dramatically reduce the cost of green hydrogen, visit H2Utechnologies.com. H2U can also be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About H2U Technologies, Inc.

H2U Technologies is a California-based developer of low-capital-cost, iridium-free proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that are particularly suited for pairing with renewable energy sources. The company leverages its Catalyst Discovery Engine™ (CDE™) capabilities to develop novel catalysts for use in its electrolyzer systems. The world-class technology featured in H2U Technologies' products stems from ten years of research and development at Caltech, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit h2utechnologies.com.

Jennings & Associates Communications, Inc.

