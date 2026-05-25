H3C NAVIGATE 2026 International Summit Held, Charting a New Blueprint for Global Development

HANGZHOU, China, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22, H3C NAVIGATE 2026 International Summit kicked off in Hangzhou, bringing together global industry experts, ecosystem partners and customer representatives. The summit showcased H3C's full-stack capabilities across compute-network-storage-cloud-security-O&M, and provided a platform to explore new opportunities and the future in the AI era.

Tony Yu, President & CEO of H3C, delivered a speech through a digital avatar at the H3C NAVIGATE 2026 International Summit in Hangzhou, China, on May 22

At the opening ceremony, Tony Yu, President & CEO of H3C, spoke via a digital avatar. He first stressed H3C's "Customer Foremost, Partner First" commitment to deliver a win-win-win outcome via sincere collaboration and pragmatic ecosystem policies. H3C will boost full-stack capabilities, deliver top-tier products and solutions, and optimize Token cost-performance to underpin AI-era customer innovation. Finally, he said H3C will adopt a global mindset, build an open, win-win ecosystem, and let people worldwide share AI benefits and co-create a better digital life.

Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International BG, delivered a keynote on H3C's internationalization strategy. He noted that amid the global AI boom, customers need a long-term partner rather than fragmented solutions to future-proof their infrastructure investments.

With "Token-The New Engine Driving AI Growth" as its core concept, H3C leverages its "computing × connectivity" philosophy to maximize Token value, helping customers achieve higher AI ROI and growth via optimized architectures and full-stack products. Adhering to "Partner First" and "Think Globally, Act Locally", H3C works closely with partners to drive AI development and shared global success.

AI's rapid advancement poses unprecedented challenges to digital infrastructure. Simon Liu, Vice Chairman of the Technical Committee of H3C, argued that mere computing power stacking cannot support intelligence's exponential growth—only full-stack collaboration and deep integration deliver optimal performance. Leveraging decades of expertise, H3C integrates hardware, software, solutions and services to build ultra-scalable, efficient, secure and business-continuous AI infrastructure.

Based on this approach, H3C shared breakthroughs across three key domains:

Agentic-driven Network: Yan Qiao, President of the Networking Product Line of H3C, stated traditional network models fail the intelligent computing era. H3C pioneers an agent-driven paradigm, integrating AI across the full network lifecycle to build a high-performance connectivity foundation for Agentic AI.

Yan Qiao, President of the Networking Product Line of H3C, stated traditional network models fail the intelligent computing era. H3C pioneers an agent-driven paradigm, integrating AI across the full network lifecycle to build a high-performance connectivity foundation for Agentic AI. Comprehensive Active Security: Song'er Sun, President of H3C Security Technology Co., Ltd., emphasized "Fighting AI with AI" as the future of cybersecurity. H3C's cloud-edge collaborative system shifts from passive detection to proactive prediction, secures large models and evolves defenses through real-world combat.

Song'er Sun, President of H3C Security Technology Co., Ltd., emphasized "Fighting AI with AI" as the future of cybersecurity. H3C's cloud-edge collaborative system shifts from passive detection to proactive prediction, secures large models and evolves defenses through real-world combat. Intelligent Computing: Micheal Liu, Deputy General Manager of the Cloud, Compute and Storage Product Line of H3C, shared H3C builds a diversified, efficient and green computing foundation for global customers. Leveraging SuperPod, it boosts cluster performance, while liquid cooling and green power drive intelligent computing centers toward lower PUE and greater sustainability.

Customer representatives from the Universiti Malaya, Freedom Telecom and Converge delivered keynote speeches, sharing successful collaborations with H3C across education, telecommunications and enterprise sectors. These real-world case studies demonstrate H3C's proven expertise in building high-performance, reliable and open AI infrastructure, and its ability to accelerate digital transformation across industries.

Ecosystem collaboration is the cornerstone of H3C's global growth. Wang Chen, GM of Global-Ecosystem of International BG of H3C, delivered a speech titled "Partner First, Grow Together", outlining H3C's international ecosystem strategy. H3C will continue to prioritize partner needs, build long-term, trust-based partnerships that go beyond transactions, and work with partners to empower a connected future.

Jessi Yu from Intel, H3C's comprehensive strategic partner, said their collaboration has expanded from general-purpose to AI servers, and from hardware to software, solutions and global markets. Senior executives from partners including Data Matrix, NDS Technologies and PT. Shakta Vidia Solusi also shared their experiences collaborating with H3C on regional market expansion, digital transformation and joint solution development, expressing strong confidence in deepening global ecosystem cooperation and sharing the opportunities of the AI era.

The NAVIGATE 2026 International Summit is more than a showcase of technologies and strategies—it is H3C's resounding commitment to the global market to work with customers and partners to win in the AI era. As we enter this new era of artificial intelligence, H3C will continue to deliver leading digital and AI solutions through open innovation, acting as a foundational builder of AI technological advancements and an enabler of AI adoption. Together with partners across all industries, H3C will build a new AI era and win a shared intelligent future.

SOURCE H3C