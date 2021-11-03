H4XLabs Bridges U.S. Opportunities to Norwegian Startups via Innovative Hacking 4 Allies Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last year's successful pilot with four Norwegian companies, the Hacking 4 Allies program is growing. A second cohort of the initiative that connects dual-use startups in allied nations to the U.S. defense ecosystem is under way.

H4XLabs

Eight startups and scaleups in a range of defense-related fields were chosen to participate. They are paired, concierge-style, with an advisor at BMNT Inc.'s enterprise accelerator, H4XLabs, and, over six months, will learn how to raise funds, work with the Department of Defense, conduct customer discovery for adjacent markets, and more.

"The challenge for international companies is diversifying their customer base in the U.S. Norway's startup ecosystem has some incredible players who would benefit U.S. citizens in both the public and private spaces," said Ellen Chang, Director of H4X Labs. "Teaching them how to navigate opportunities through this program creates even stronger linkages between Norway's innovative offerings and the U.S. economy."

Hacking 4 Allies is a partnership among BMNT; its enterprise accelerator, H4XLabs; Innovation Norway; the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI); the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Norwegian-American Defense & Homeland Security Industry Council (NADIC). This multiyear effort helps to grow dual-use ventures and teach them how to do business in the U.S. Previous participants were Alva, Fieldmade, Excitus, and Ubiq.

"Hacking 4 Allies ensures that Norwegian dual-use startups and scaleups will mature and grow to become stable suppliers of much-needed innovative technologies to both Norway and its most important ally the United States," Einar I. Gustafson, Counselor for Defense Industry Cooperation at the Royal Norwegian Embassy, said.

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation. www.bmnt.com.

About H4XLABS: H4XLabs is BMNT's enterprise accelerator, providing specialized support for Deep Tech company founders tackling hard problems from concept through product deployment and scaling. www.h4xlabs.com

CONTACT:

Terri S. Vanech

203-918-1270

[email protected]

SOURCE BMNT Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bmnt.com

