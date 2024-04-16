H55 AND BRM AERO - ELECTRIFYING FLIGHT TRAINING: UNVEILING THE B23 ENERGIC AIRCRAFT FOR MARKET DELIVERY

SION, Switzerland, KUNOVICE, Czech Republic and FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRM Aero, a prominent manufacturer of 2-seater training aircraft, and H55, a leading provider of electric propulsion systems, are excited to announce the commercialization of the B23 Energic aircraft with the opening of the order book. The B23 Energic will be the first clean and efficient fully electric aircraft in the CS-23 general aviation category, with the first deliveries to a selected group of launch customers scheduled early next year, in parallel to full scale commercialization.

B23 Energic, e-powered by H55 over Switzerland lakes

BRM Aero, a renowned manufacturer of flight trainers, together with H55, a leading enabler of electric propulsion systems (EPS) are achieving a major breakthrough in personal and training aviation, with the entry into market of the B23 Energic, a 2-seater full electric aircraft with an hour flight endurance, plus reserves. The two companies are partnering closely in:

Providing in early 2025, the first set of aircraft to a select group of flight schools and pilot training academies at advantageous commercial conditions

Opening the order book for aircraft deliveries in 2025

Finalizing the certification process with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the airplane and EPS Type Certificate, by early next year

Flying and showcasing the B23 Energic to and at Aero 24 in Friedrichshafen, Europe's premier general aviation trade show

The B23 Energic represents a paradigm shift in electric aircraft design, offering unparalleled performance, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. With a maximum take-off weight of 850kg, 60 minutes of endurance, plus reserves, and an hour charge time (depending on environmental conditions and available current), it promises lower ownership costs and the flexibility to upgrade batteries at the end of their useful life on the aircraft.

With already a high demand for the B23 Energic, BRM Aero is now accepting pre-orders for the aircraft, extending a special offer to the first 20 airplanes for flight schools eager to embrace an all-electric and clean solution for pilot training. By securing a pre-order, customers will not only position themselves at the forefront of electric aviation, but they will also benefit from special launch customer conditions.

BRM and H55 expect to finalize the certification process quickly. The B23 combustion powered airplane is already certified as a CS-23 aircraft and being flown in many flight schools. Having already secured its production and design certification approval, H55's propulsion and battery technology has received EASA's acceptance for its Compliance Check List. This is a significant step towards formal certification of H55's entire electric propulsion system in the CS 23 general aviation category which includes the motor, motor controller, battery packs and energy management systems and paves the way for aircraft up to 19 seats.

The B23 Energic will be showcased at Aero 24 in Friedrichshafen, Europe's premier general aviation trade show. Arriving in flight from Switzerland, the airplane will undertake demonstration and passenger flights in the days leading up to the event.

"We are thrilled to bring the B23 Energic aircraft to the market as the first CS-23 certified electric airplane," said André Borschberg, Executive Chairman of H55. "BRM was one our first customers. Our partnership represents a huge step towards realizing electric aviation as well as underscoring our shared commitment to a sustainable future in aviation. These electric flight trainers will pave the way for the development of larger electric aircraft needed to decarbonize air transportation".

"We are excited to partner with H55 to bring the B23 Energic aircraft to market," says Martin Bristela, CEO of BRM Aero. "This collaboration marks a major milestone in our mission to offer innovative and eco-friendly solutions for personal and training aviation. We eagerly anticipate delivering the B23 Energic to customers who share our passion for sustainability and cutting-edge technology." Martin Larose, H55's chief executive officer goes on to say, "as we unveil the B23 Energic Aircraft for market delivery, we're not just introducing a product; we're catalyzing a revolution in aviation. With the B23 Energic, we're not just offering a cleaner and more efficient training aircraft; we're ushering in a new era of sustainable flight. This is a testament to our shared vision of a future where aviation is not only greener but also more accessible and innovative."

In harnessing cutting-edge technology and visionary collaboration, the B23 Energic aircraft is not just a solution; it's a statement of BRM and H55's joint commitment to shaping a future where the skies are cleaner, and training is more efficient. Join us as we redefine flight and propel aviation into a bold new era.

About BRM

BRM is a Czech aircraft manufacturer created in 2009. With 5 models available, BRM produces more than 100 aircrafts yearly. BRM AERO's priority is its emphasis on innovation, continuously introducing new developments to its product line. With the B23 Energic, BRM positions itself as a pioneer of the next aviation revolution.

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded and led by the former Solar Impulse management team, André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont and Gregory Blatt. H55's mission is to revolutionize the aviation industry by providing certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft to achieve sustainable air travel. Through a commitment of providing certified solutions and its pioneering legacy, the H55 team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts is at the forefront of driving the aviation industry toward a more environmentally responsible future, setting new standards, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in electric aviation.

