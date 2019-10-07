H7 Challenge Workout Raises Your Heart Rate and Awareness for Improving School Food

Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is kicking off the H7 Challenge to coincide with National School Lunch Week (Oct. 14 - Oct. 18). The Life Time Foundation works with school districts through financial assistance in the form of grants for needs such as equipment, staff training, marketing and education so that students better understand the value of eating real, wholesome foods.

"Our H7 Challenge gets its name from what we consider the 'Harmful 7' – ingredients the Life Time Foundation works to remove from school menus in partnership with school districts across the country," said Barbara Koch, Executive Director, Life Time Foundation. "By creating a fun and challenging workout that plays off the number seven, we hope to help adults and kids become more aware of the ingredients in their food for healthier meals at school and at home." (The Harmful 7 ingredients are trans fats and hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, hormones and antibiotics, processed and artificial sweeteners, artificial colors and flavors, artificial preservatives, and bleached flour.)

The H7 Challenge involves doing seven exercises, seven times for seven rounds, as quickly as possible. With no equipment needed, the H7 Challenge can be done anywhere, anytime. The seven moves include:

Inchworms Jumping Jacks Push Ups Air Squats Plank Jacks Superman's V Sit Ups

(Optional 70 second rest between rounds)

Do each exercise 7 times and repeat x7

An instructional video of the challenge can be found here: https://vimeo.com/359697577/e6350573d7



"To date, the Life Time Foundation is helping 310,000 students at 544 schools through 44 million healthy meals and counting," Koch continues. "By doing this H7 Challenge and having fun socially, we know we can have an impact on driving change."

Those who partake in the workout anytime in October, with an emphasis during National School Lunch Week, are encouraged to post a photo or video on social media with their time to complete it using the hashtag #H7Challenge. Those interested can also donate to the Life Time Foundation here: https://give.ltfoundation.org/campaign/h7-challenge/c250934

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 145 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. For more information visit www.lifetime.life.

About Life Time FoundationSM

As a public charity created by Life Time®, the Life Time Foundation is on a mission to help schools eliminate the Harmful 7SM from the food they serve so every child receives the healthy food they deserve. This simple, actionable and sustainable plan allows schools to eliminate highly processed and artificial foods in favor of wholesome, real food alternatives. Unlike many other charitable organizations in which a portion of donations is consumed by administrative costs, 100% of every dollar donated to the Life Time Foundation directly supports its mission because all administrative costs are contributed by Life Time, Inc. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org

SOURCE Life Time®--Healthy Way of Life

