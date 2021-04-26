Ha McNeill Joins Pangiam as CEO of Strategic Consulting

TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangiam, a security and travel services provider, announced today Ha McNeill as the new Chief Executive Officer of Pangiam Strategic Consulting.

Ha brings nearly two decades of experience to Pangiam as an executive with a track record of integration, strategic planning, and mission driven success. In addition, Ha is a subject matter expert in the fields of homeland security, commercial aviation and technology and software. Ha comes to Pangiam from BSA | The Software Alliance as the Chief Operating Officer where she helped design the organization's strategic direction and oversaw revenue-generating licensing and compliance programs for the organization, driving $40-50 million in annual sales to BSA members. Ha also served as Chief of Staff at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). There, she led the offices responsible for strategy, policy coordination, innovation, public affairs, and legislative affairs. In that role, she worked with Congress and stakeholders to secure public-private partnership authorities for TSA, allowing for innovative approaches to addressing year-over-year growth in travel volume.

Pangiam's consulting business has grown dramatically since its founding. Leveraging Pangiam's decades of public and private experience, and results driven approach, Pangiam continues to deliver value for a broad range of clients. Pangiam has also expanded its offerings. With the acquisitions of Linkware, a leading software solutions provider to the federal government and veriScan, an integrated biometric facial recognition system, Pangiam can architect and deliver customized solutions for its clients. To deliver on this value, Pangiam is launching Pangiam Strategic Consulting.

"Ha is a proven executive who understands how to work across components to ensure maximum value," said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of Pangiam. "Her TSA expertise is a natural complement to our team as Pangiam continues to deliver value for our clients and customers."

About Pangiam

Pangiam is a public-private partnership company creating a network of industry partners aimed at revolutionizing the future of operations, security, and safety at airports, seaports, and land border crossings through the use of emerging technologies. As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of collective experience at senior levels of the U.S. Government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and disaster response challenges facing governments and industry leaders around the world. To learn more, please visit https://pangiam.com.

