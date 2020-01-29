Häagen-Dazs® Becomes First Ice Cream Brand to Receive Xerces Bee Better Certified Seal

Bee populations have been decreasing at an alarming rate, putting the future of many popular foods at risk. Experts have discovered that bees are in decline due to a variety of factors – various pesticides, parasites, poor nutrition and more. The Xerces Society is a leading conservation organization and a longtime partner of the Häagen-Dazs brand. The Xerces Society is working to build sustainable landscapes that better protect the bees and other pollinators, enabling the Häagen-Dazs brand to hugely impact honey bee conservation.

"Not only do bees help pollinate more than one-third of the world's crops, they also help create some of the Häagen-Dazs brand's most beloved flavors," said Cady Behles, Innovation Manager for Häagen-Dazs. "We've been supporting the bees for over a decade, and we have them to thank for some of our signature flavors including Vanilla Swiss Almond, Honey Salted Caramel Almond and Rocky Road."

In 2016, Häagen-Dazs installed a 6.5-mile flowering permanent hedgerow at its almond supplier's farm, creating a year-round habitat for pollinators and other types of wildlife. From working hand-in-hand with its farmer suppliers and continuing to fund research and education, the brand has led bee conservation efforts across the consumer packaged goods space and is honored to receive the seal. Häagen-Dazs aims to draw attention to the cause with the Bee Better Certified seal on four of its bee dependent flavors, hoping to encourage others to get involved with the cause.

"The essential needs of bees are in jeopardy due to habitat loss, pesticide use and introduced diseases," states Eric Mader, Pollinator Program Co-Director, the Xerces Society. "Häagen-Dazs has been a wonderful partner, both in supporting the survival of these very important pollinators and in spreading much-needed awareness that we hope will inspire other organizations to become involved as well."

Behles added, "It's rewarding to make a difference as a leading brand in consumer packaged goods. In addition to the honey bees that pollinate our almond orchards, other wildlife and pollinators such as monarch butterflies and hummingbirds can thrive."

Look for the Xerces Bee Better Certified seal on four Häagen-Dazs flavors containing almonds – Vanilla Swiss Almond, Honey Salted Caramel, Rocky Road and Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Bars – at retailers nationwide.

For more information on the Häagen-Dazs brand's other sustainability initiatives including reusable packaging innovations through becoming a founding partner with LOOP, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/about/news/introducing-loop-x-nestle

