HÄAGEN-DAZS KICKS OFF YEAR-LONG FAMILY STYLE PARTNERSHIP DURING FOOTBALL'S BIGGEST WEEKEND

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, Häagen-Dazs launched its year-long partnership with Complex's Family Style Food Festival , the pioneering food festival known for bridging culinary excellence with fashion and street culture. The activation at Family Style Oakland during Football's Biggest Weekend positioned the premium ice cream brand at the center of one of the year's most celebrated cultural moments, bringing together standout chefs, cult-favorite restaurants, and thousands of attendees at Oakland Arena.

The collaboration, which extended the newly launched Häagen-Dazs " Take Your Sweet Time" campaign, brought the brand's philosophy of slowing down and savoring life's moments to the Family Style experience. As the official ice cream partner for all five Family Style events throughout 2026, Häagen-Dazs will activate at the year's most celebrated cultural moments including Football's Most Watched Game, Racing's Biggest Moment, The World's Most Watched Soccer Game (in LA and NY), and Miami's Iconic Art Festival.

At Family Style Oakland, held at Oakland Arena, attendees were among the first to taste the newest flavor innovation from Häagen-Dazs, the Cherry Dark Chocolate Bar (fans can discover the new product here and at select retailers nationwide), alongside fan-favorite Strawberry & Dulce De Leche Mini Cups and Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Mini Bars. The activation featured complimentary tastings throughout the day-long event.

Ice cream enthusiasts also had the opportunity to score limited-edition items from an exclusive Häagen-Dazs x Champion merch collection speaking to the new Häagen-Dazs " Take Your Sweet Time" campaign, available only at Family Style Oakland while supplies lasted. Those who received a golden photo at the photo kiosk within the activation were able to pick either the hoodie, long sleeve or blanket to take home for free.

The collaboration positions Häagen-Dazs across the Complex ecosystem throughout 2026, with unique merch designs, reaching diverse audiences at the intersection of food, fashion, and street culture.

ABOUT HÄAGEN-DAZS

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Rose and Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors nationwide. In the U.S., Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. Froneri's U.S. operations are conducted under Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Walnut Creek, CA.

ABOUT FAMILY STYLE

Founded in 2019, Family Style is a family-oriented food festival that brings people together through the collective love of food. Known for mixing food and fashion, Family Style connects the best brands and the tastiest restaurants to create limited one-of-a-kind collaborative food and merchandise items exclusively available at our events.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle. With a powerful media presence and a curated marketplace, Complex engages its audience through video, long-form text, and social media, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group ensures unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations for passionate music fans.

