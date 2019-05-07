Häagen-Dazs® Shops Announces Free Cone Day on Tuesday, May 14

"Häagen-Dazs knows your best deserves our best, which is why we are celebrating our customers with free scoops on May 14, an ongoing commitment to support honey bees and a brand new way to earn rewards at Häagen-Dazs Shops," said Adam Hanson, The Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company, Inc. President and General Manager. "We look forward to Free Cone Day every year as an opportunity to thank our loyal fans while simultaneously recognizing the pollinators that make our ice cream possible."

Häagen-Dazs is Sweet on Honey Bees

Häagen-Dazs is built on a passion for transforming the finest ingredients into extraordinary ice cream. To continue doing so, Häagen-Dazs is bolstering its decade-long commitment to help some of its hardest workers: the bees. Bees are critical to the environment, supporting one-third of the world's crops, including ingredients that are used in more than one-third of Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors. Without honey bees, there would be no Vanilla Swiss Almond, Strawberry or Rocky Road.

As the newest milestone in the Häagen-Dazs Loves Honey Bees initiative, select Häagen-Dazs flavors are in the process of earning the Xerces Bee Better Certification. Developed by longtime partner The Xerces Society, the certification is a robust third-party verified standard that requires the elimination of harmful pesticide practices and the creation of large pollinator habitats on farms. When consumers choose Bee Better Certified products, they can feel confident that their decision directly benefits farms that prioritize pollinator conservation.

Introducing Häagen-Dazs Sweet Rewards

The newly launched Häagen-Dazs Sweet Rewards program allows fans to earn points with every dollar spent at Häagen-Dazs Shops to unlock exciting offers that can be redeemed all year long. Once customers download the app and sign up for the loyalty program, they will earn a free cone following their first purchase. The Sweet Rewards App is available for download through the App Store or Google Play.

For more information about Free Cone Day and to find out which local Häagen-Dazs Shops are participating, check the Shop Finder at https://www.haagendazs.us/locator/shops.

The Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company is always seeking new franchise owners with a passion for Häagen-Dazs super-premium ice cream to open shops in premier locations. To learn more about Häagen-Dazs Shops or how to open a franchise, visit the www.haagendazsshoppecompany.com.

About Häagen-Dazs Shops

The first Häagen-Dazs Shops location opened in Brooklyn, NY in 1976, giving consumers a new outlet for the distinctive velvety, super-premium ice cream of Häagen-Dazs. Today, the Häagen-Dazs Shops system in the United States is made up of more than 200 independently owned and operated locations, franchised by The Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company, Inc., which proudly offer top quality indulgent desserts that start with Häagen-Dazs products. For more information, visit www.haagendazs.us/shops. You can also check out the latest updates at facebook.com/HaagenDazsUS, on Instagram or Twitter.

Häagen-Dazs® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

SOURCE Haagen-Dazs