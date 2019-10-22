HAAH Automotive Holdings & Zotye USA Announce 100 Dealer Markets Filled

Zotye USA is the American distributor for vehicles from Chinese automaker Zotye Automobile. Zotye USA now has agreements for dealer markets in all top 10 states, with the markets in the areas of Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Las Vegas, and Tampa among others now closed. The company plans to have 250 new vehicle markets in place by the time Zotye vehicles go on sale in the United States in 2021. Eventually the company expects its new vehicle dealer network will total about 325 locations.

Earlier the company announced that it will begin sales in the U.S. with a new SUV and follow that with a second SUV and a passenger car in the years that follow.

"We're really pleased, though not surprised, that the milestone of signed appointments for 100 markets has been reached earlier than we first estimated," said Hale. "Dealers are hungry to be part of our new, disruptive, method of selling vehicles to consumers in a low pressure, high satisfaction, no haggle, highly efficient environment. Combine a dealer friendly, transparent environment with an SUV that will have an extremely high level of safety equipment, great quality and durability, outstanding styling and a very attractive price, and it's no surprise we are beating our earlier plan," Hale added.

About HAAH Automotive Holdings

HAAH Automotive Holdings was formed by a group of leading auto industry executives and experts to create a new experience both for customers and its dealer partners. Designed to meet the needs of 21st century car buyers, the company is creating new methods, processes and procedures to increase transparency, clarify pricing, and simplify purchase and vehicle service for customers. The company is based in Irvine, Calif.

About Zotye USA

Zotye USA will handle all sales, distribution, parts and service for Zotye vehicles in the United States. The vehicles will initially be imported from China where they are currently designed, engineered and produced by one of China's leading automakers, Zotye Automobile International Co. Vehicles will be sold in the U.S. by a network of franchised new vehicle dealers. Zotye USA, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a wholly owned subsidiary of HAAH Automotive Holdings.

